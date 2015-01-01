पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:फाइब्रोसिस के कारण काेराेना से ठीक हाेने के बाद भी मरीजों की फूल रही सांस

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • एंटी फाइब्रोटिक के साथ खून पतला करने की दवा खा रहे ठीक हो चुके मरीज

कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके मरीजों के फेफड़े में फाइब्रोसिस हो जाने के कारण मरीजों को सांस फूलने की समस्या रहती है। कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके रोगियों में से करीब 15 से 20 प्रतिशत रोगियों में इस तरह की शिकायत है। विशेषज्ञाें का कहन है कि ऐसा हाेने पर मरीजाें काे घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है।

एंटी फाइब्रोटिक और खून पतला करने की दवाएं लेने से रोगी पूरी तरह ठीक हो जाता है इसलिए कोरोना के मरीजों को आराम करना चाहिए साथ ही यदि सांस फूलने की शिकायत है तो विशेषज्ञ की सलाह पर दवाएं लेना चाहिए।

कोरोना होने पर मरीज 14 दिन इलाज लेने के बाद ठीक तो हो जाता है, लेकिन उसके फेफड़ों में फाइब्रोसिस हो जाता है। इस कारण फेफड़े का वह हिस्सा ठीक से काम नहीं करता है। वह ऑक्सीजन के आदान-प्रदान के लायक नहीं रहता है इसलिए कोरोना ठीक होने के बाद भी मरीजों को एंटी फाइब्रोटिक दवाएं देना पड़ती हैं।

कभी-कभी मरीज को खून पतला करने वाली दवाएं लेना पड़ती हैं। अगर रोगी दवाएं नहीं लेगा तो कोरोना से प्रभावित हुआ फेफड़े का संक्रमित हिस्सा खराब हो जाता है। इसलिए कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके मरीजों को अगर सांस फूलने की शिकायत है तो विशेषज्ञ से सलाह लें।

उदाहरण... मरीजों को कम ऑक्सीजन पर रहना पड़ा

लश्कर के एक 65 वर्षीय व्यापारी को कोरोना हो गया। सीटी स्कैन से पता चला कि उनके 55% फेफड़े संक्रमित चुके थे। कोरोना का इलाज पूरा होने के बाद उन्हें फाइब्रोसिस हो गया। इससे उन्हें 3 से 4% ऑक्सीजन पर 20 दिन रहना पड़ा। उन्हें एंटी फाइब्रोटिक दवा के साथ खून पतला करने की दवा देना पड़ी। अब वह ठीक हैं। हजीरा के 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध को कोरोना हो गया। जांच में उनके फेफड़े 75% संक्रमित पाए गए थे। कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद उन्हें एक परेशानी आने लगी कि वह टॉयलेट जाते तो उनकी सांस फूल जाती। इन्हें भी फाइब्रोसिस होने से यह परेशानी हो रही थी। लिहाजा उन्हें एंटी फाइब्रोटिक दवा देनी पड़ रही है।

कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके लोगों को फाइब्रोसिस हो जाता है
^कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके मरीजों को फाइब्रोसिस हो जाता है। इस कारण मरीजाें की सांस फूलने लगती है, लेकिन वे इससे घबराएं नहीं, इलाज लेकर व्यक्ति के फेफड़े पहले की तरह ही काम करने लगते हैं। -डॉ. दीपक चौपड़ा, सीनियर चेस्ट फिजीशियन

