पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19:लोगों की जरूरत समझी, डिजाइन की स्पोर्ट्स बाइक, पेट्रोल स्कूटर को बनाया इलेक्ट्रिक

ग्वालियर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जतिन सप्रा

कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार देशभर में लॉकडाउन रहा। इस समय अधिकांश युवाओं का समय घर में गुजरा, लेकिन कुछ युवा ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्होंने इस समय का सदुप्रयोग किया। कुछ ने इस दौरान लोगों की परेशानी समझी और नए प्रयोग किए हैं।

पिता की पुरानी बाइक को दिया नया रूप
मैकेनिकल के छात्र जतिन सप्रा का लॉकडाउन के दौरान अधिकांश समय घर में ही बीता। एक दिन उनकी नजर पिता आरके सप्रा की पुरानी बाइक पर पड़ी। जो कई सालों से खराब थी। उन्होंने आरएक्स-135 को स्पोर्ट्स बाइक का लुक देने के लिए टीचर अमित तिवारी से मोबाइल पर चर्चा की। 15 दिन में बाइक का डिजाइन फाइनल होने के बाद दोस्त कृष्णकांत शर्मा के साथ मिलकर बाइक तैयार की। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का संदेश देने के लिए बाइक को सिंगल सीटर बनाया। टू-स्टॉक इस बाइक से प्रदूषण भी कम हो इसलिए इसमें कोन एयर फिल्टर का उपयोग किया। अब पिता को जन्मदिन पर वह इसे गिफ्ट के तौर पर देंगे।

पेट्रोल की बढ़ती कीमत के कारण शहरवासियों का रुझान बढ़ा

शहर में वायु प्रदूषण काे कम करने और बढ़ते पेट्रोल के दाम काे देखते हुए फलित गोयल पुराने वाहनों को इलेक्ट्रिक रूप दे रहे हैं। इसमें पुराने वाहनों को करीब 20 हजार रुपए की लागत से इनको नया रूप दिया जा सकता है। इसमें पुराने स्कूटर और मोटरसाइकल को उसके मूल रूप ढांचे में रखते हुए इलेक्ट्रिक में परिवर्तित किया जाता है। इस लागत में पेंट, जंग हटाना, बॉडी डिजाइन, बैटरी सहित नई इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर सम्मिलित होता है। लॉकडाउन के बाद इनकी डिमांड बढ़ गई है।

लोगों की जरूरत समझी, खुद डिजाइन किया मोबाइल एप

कोविड-19 के कारण लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी सामान की खरीदारी और घर के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट की रिपेयरिंग में आई। इस समस्या को देखते हुए शहर के मनीष आहूजा ने खुद ही एक मोबाइल एप डिजाइन किया। उन्होंने मिस्टर मैकेनिकल एप के माध्यम से कस्टमर और अलग-अलग फील्ड के एक्सपर्ट को जोड़ने का काम किया है। वह कहते हैं कि एप के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर कर एसी, टीवी, मोबाइल, लैपटॉप, वॉशिंग मशीन आदि की रिपेयरिंग करा सकते हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें