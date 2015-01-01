पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल:जनवरी के अंत में व्यापार मेला लगाने के लिए मांगी अनुमति

ग्वालियर24 मिनट पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण टले ग्वालियर व्यापार मेले को जनवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह से लगाने के लिए मेला प्राधिकरण ने शासन से अनुमति मांगी है। प्राधिकरण की तरफ से एमएसएमई मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा व विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव को पत्र भेजकर कहा गया है कि शहर के व्यापारिक संगठन और मेला में कारोबार करने वाले दुकानदारों के संगठनों ने मेला लगाने के लिए धरना-प्रदर्शन कर ज्ञापन दिया है और इसके लिए उन्होंने प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्री व विधायकों से भी मुलाकात की।

सभी की मांग है कि जनवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह से मेला शुरू किया जाए, ताकि यहां से जुड़े 3000 व्यापारियों को काम मिल सके। अभी पत्र का जवाब नहीं आया है इसलिए मेले की तैयारियां शुरू नहीं हाे पाई हैं। तैयारी के लिए मांगी अनुमति ।

मंत्री व विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव के पास व्यापारियों की मांग का प्रस्ताव भेजकर अनुमति मांगी गई है कि यदि जनवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह से मेला आयोजित किया जाना है तो तैयारियों के लिए अनुमति दी जाए। क्योंकि, मेंटेनेंस व टेंडर प्रक्रिया में एक महीने का वक्त लग ही जाएगा।
- पीसी वर्मा, सचिव/मेला प्राधिकरण

जल्द सीएम से करेंगे मुलाकात

मेला लगाए जाने के लिए हमने धरना देने के साथ जनप्रतिनिधियों को पत्र लिखे हैं और जल्द ही स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ मुख्यमंत्री से भी मुलाकात की जाएगी। ताकि, मेला लगाने पर निर्णय हो सके।
-महेश मुदगल, सचिव/ मेला व्यापारी महासंघ

