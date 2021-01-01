पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:पीजी पहले व तीसरे सेमेस्टर का रिजल्ट आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के आधार पर होगा घोषित, कॉपियां कॉलेज में ही रहेंगी

ग्वालियर6 घंटे पहले
  • उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने यूजी और पीजी कोर्सों की परीक्षाओं के लिए जारी की गाइड लाइन

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने यूजी और पीजी कोर्सों की परीक्षाओं के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। पीजी पहले और तीसरे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं इस बार भी आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के आधार पर होंगीं। आंतरिक मूल्यांकन से संबंधित कॉपियां कॉलेज में ही रखी जाएंगीं। साथ ही यूजी प्रथम, द्वितीय और चौथे वर्ष की परीक्षाएं पेपर-पेन मोड पर होंगीं। इनमें छात्रों की उपस्थिति परीक्षा केंद्रों पर भौतिक रूप से होगी। साथ ही पीजी दूसरे और चौथे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं भी सामान्य रूप से छात्रों को परीक्षा केंद्रों पर बुलाकर ही संचालित की जाएंगीं। इन परीक्षाओं में कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन किया जाएगा, जिसके चलते आवश्यकता होने पर प्राइवेट कॉलेज और सरकारी स्कूलों के भवन भी परीक्षा कराने के लिए अधिग्रहीत किए जाएंगे।

पीजी दूसरे और चौथे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 1 मार्च से होंगी शुरू

  • पीजी पहले सेमेस्टर के प्राइवेट (स्वाध्यायी) परीक्षार्थियों से असाइनमेंट जमा कराए जाएंगे। असाइनमेंट के अंकों के आधार पर ही मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा।
  • पीजी तीसरे सेमेस्टर के नियमित छात्रों के लिए पिछले सेमेस्टर के विषयवार 50 प्रतिशत अंक लिए जाएंगे और इस वर्ष के आंतरिक मूल्यांकन से 50 प्रतिशत अंक जोड़कर रिजल्ट घोषित किया जाएगा। प्राइवेट छात्रों का असाइनमेंट के आधार पर ही मूल्यांकन कराया जाएगा।
  • पहले और तीसरे सेमेस्टर के प्राइवेट छात्रों के लिए असाइनमेंट प्रश्न कॉलेज के पोर्टल पर कक्षावार और विषयवार अपलोड किए जाएंगे। असाइनमेंट की कॉपी अग्रेषण केंद्र पर जमा की जाएगी।
  • यूजी प्रथम, द्वितीय, तृतीय वर्ष तथा पीजी दूसरे और चौथे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा के लिए छात्रों को परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पहुंचकर पेपर-पेन मोड पर परीक्षा देना होगी।
  • परीक्षाओं का आयोजन कोरोना संक्रमण की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार होगा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की वजह से परीक्षा केंद्र भी बढ़ाए जा सकेंगे।
  • -प्राइवेट कॉलेजों में सरकारी कॉलेजों के शिक्षकों को पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में तैनात किया जाएगा।
  • पीजी पहले सेमेस्टर के आंतरिक मूल्यांकन और असाइनमेंट 13 फरवरी तक जमा कराए जाएंगे। तीसरे सेमेस्टर के असाइनमेंट 15 से 26 फरवरी के बीच जमा कराए जा सकेंगे। पीजी दूसरे और चौथे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 1 मार्च से शुरू करवाई जाएंगीं।
  • यूजी पहले, दूसरे और तीसरे वर्ष का आंतरिक मूल्यांकन फरवरी में आयोजित करवाया जाएगा। प्रायोगिक परीक्षाएं मार्च में और वार्षिक परीक्षा अप्रैल-मई में आयोजित करवाई जाएंगीं। पीजी दूसरे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 16 से 31 जून तथा चौथे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 1 से 15 जून के बीच आयोजित की जाएंगीं।
