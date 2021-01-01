पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसपी ऑफिस पर कांग्रेस का हल्ला बोल:बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था पर पुलिस को घेरा, 3 घंटे तक किया सड़क पर प्रदर्शन

ग्वालियर43 मिनट पहले
एसपी ऑफिस के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी, तीन घंटे तक गेट के बाहर सड़क पर बैठे रहे लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
एसपी ऑफिस के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी, तीन घंटे तक गेट के बाहर सड़क पर बैठे रहे लोग।
  • विधायक ग्वालियर पूर्व सतीश सिकरवार के नेतृत्व में हुआ प्रदर्शन
  • एसपी को दिया ज्ञापन, महिला सुरक्षा की मांग की

शहर में बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था पर आक्रोशित कांग्रेस ने शनिवार दोपहर एसपी ऑफिस पर हल्ला बोल प्रदर्शन किया है। कांग्रेस ने पुलिस अफसरों को तीन घंटे तक एसपी ऑफिस में घेरकर बाहर सड़क पर प्रदर्शन किया। यह पूरा प्रदर्शन ग्वालियर पूर्व से कांग्रेस विधायक सतीश सिकरवार के नेतृत्व में किया गया है। दोपहर 12 बजे प्रदर्शन शुरू हुआ जो दोपहर 3 बजे तक चला है। इस दौरान विधायक सतीश सिकरवार ने एसपी ग्वालियर को अपनी मांगों के संबंध में एक ज्ञापन भी दिया है।

तीन घंटे तक चले कांग्रेस के हल्ला बोल प्रदर्शन के चलते सिटी सेंटर से होटल तानसेन जाने वाला मार्ग पूरी तरह बंद रहा
कांग्रेस के अनुसार पिछले कुछ दिनों से शहर में गांजा, स्मैक, शराब की तस्करी बढ़ गई है। बाहर से आने वाले बदमाशों को यहां शरण दी जाती है। 20 दिन से बदमाश रह रहे थे, लेकिन स्थानीय पुलिस को पता भी नहीं चलता है। महिलाओं के साथ बदसलूकी की घटनाएं बढ़ती जा रही हैं। लगातार बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था से जन-जन में आक्रोश है। इसी के चलते शनिवार दोपहर को कांग्रेस विधायक सतीश सिकरवार के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस व स्थानीय लोगों ने एसपी ऑफिस का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन किया।

कांग्रेसियों ने एसपी ऑफिस के बाहर टेंट लगाकर सड़क पर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। दोपहर 12 बजे से प्रदर्शन शुरू किया गया था जो दोपहर 3 बजे तक चला। आखिर में कांग्रेसियों ने एसपी ग्वालियर अमित सांघी को ज्ञापन देकर शहर की कानून व्यवस्था को सुधारने और महिलाओं की सुरक्षा में कदम उठाने की मांगों पर काम करने के लिए कहा। एसपी ग्वालियर ने मांगों पर काम करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

तीन घंटे पुलिस छावनी बना रहा एसपी ऑफिस

कांग्रेस के प्रदर्शन के दौरान कोई हरकत न हो जाए इसके लिए काफी संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स तैनात था। तीन घंटे तक एसपी ऑफिस पुलिस छावनी बना रहा। किसी को भी अंदर आने की इजाजत नहीं थी।

