चालाक कांग्रेसी, रखकर लाए थे दूसरा पुतला:ग्वालियर में सिंधिया का पुतला छीनकर भागी पुलिस, कार से निकालकर कांग्रेसियों ने दूसरा जला दिया

शहर के इंदरगंज में सिंंधिया का पुतला छीनकर भागता पुलिस जवान

एंटी माफिया मुहिम में कांग्रेस नेता को टारगेट करने पर आक्रोशित कांग्रेसी पुतला जलाने इंदरगंज चौराहा पहुंचे। सिंधिया का पोस्टर लगा पुतला जैसे ही सड़क पर खड़ा किया तो वहां मौजूद फोर्स से एक पुलिसकर्मी आगे बढ़ा और पुतला उठाकर सड़क पर दौड़ लगा दी। पर चालाक कांग्रेस पहले ही दो पुतले तैयार कर लाई थी। कार से दूसरा पुतला निकालकर जला दिया। साथ ही नारे भी लगाए कि सबसे बड़ा माफिया सिंधिया है। पूरे शहर में 12 स्थान और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 12 स्थान पर सिंधिया के पुतले जलाए गए हैं।

दो दिन पहले जिला प्रशासन ने शहर में एंटी माफिया एक्शन शुरू किया था। पहली कार्रवाई ही कांग्रेस नेता अशोक सिंह के परिवार से जुड़े बालाजी गार्डन थाटीपुर में की गई थी। इससे जिला कांग्रेस में काफी नाराजगी थी। गुरूवार को आपात बैठक कांग्रेस कार्यालय में करने के बाद पूरे जिले में 24 ब्लॉक मतलब 24 स्थान पर राज्ससभा सदस्य ज्योतिदित्य सिंधिया का पुतला दहन करने की योजना बनी थी। जिसमें शहर के 12 स्थान थे। शुक्रवार दोपहर में शहर और देहात में एक साथ पुतला दहन किया जाना था। इंदरगंज चौराहा पर जैसे ही कांग्रेसी पुतला लेकर पहुंचे वहां पहले से मौजूद फोर्स ने घेर लिया। कांग्रेसियों ने जैसे ही पुतला सड़क पर रखा एक पुलिस जवान तेजी से झपटा और पुतला लेकर चौराहा से थाना की ओर दौड़ लगा दी। वहां मौजूद अन्य पुलिसकर्मी भी उसके पीछे भागे। पुलिस का सोचना था कि यहां पुतला दहन बचा लिया है और अब अफसरों से शाबासी मिलेगी, पर कांग्रेस पूरी तैयारी से आई थी पास ही खड़ी कार से उससे भी अच्छा और बड़ा पुतला निकाला उसका दहन किया। पुतला रखकर जब तक फोर्स लौटा तो पुतला जल चुका था।

शहर में यहां जलाए पुतले

शहर के जिला अध्यक्ष देवेन्द्र शर्मा ने छप्परवाला पुल पर पुतला जलाया। इसके अलावा शहर के इंदरगंज चौराहा, माधवगंज चौराहा, मुरार बारादरी चौराहा, थाटीपुर चौराहा, हजीरा चौराहा, किलागेट चौराहा, फूलबाग चौराहा, बाड़ा सहित अन्य स्थानों पर पुतला दहन किया गया। इस मौके पर कोई विवाद न हो इसलिए पुलिस फोर्स भी इन स्थानों पर अलर्ट रहा।

शनिवार को धरना

पुतला दहन के बाद शनिवार को कांग्रेस धरना प्रदर्शन करेगी। कांग्रेसी दोपहर 12 से 2 बजे तक फूलबाग पर बैठकर शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से धरना प्रदर्शन करेंगे। साथ ही सिंधिया ही सबसे बड़े भू माफिया हैं यह लोगों को बताएंगे।

