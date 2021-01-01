पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकल गई:चेकिंग के लिए गाड़ी रोकी तो कहा- मंत्री का रिश्तेदार हूं, DSP ने मोबाइल कैमरा चालू कर कहा- लगाओ मंत्री को फोन; सुनते ही ढीले पड़े तेवर

नदी गेट पर पुलिस सीट बेल्ट न पहनने वाले कार सवारों को रोककर कार्रवाई करती हुई। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सड़क हादसों को रोकने ग्वालियर पुलिस चला रही है मुहिम, 70 चार पहिया वाहन सवारों को सीट बेल्ट न बांधने पर सबक सिखाया

बीते 24 घंटे में पुलिस ने 70 चार पहिया वाहन सवारों को सीट बेल्ट न बांधने पर सबक सिखाया है। नेताजी की धमकी और पुलिस अफसरों से रिश्तेदारी भी काम नहीं आई है। एक कार चालक ने खुद को मंत्री का रिश्तेदार बताकर फोन निकाला। जब पुलिस अफसरों ने कहा- लगा फोन तो युवक मायूस हो गया। कुछ स्पॉट पर तो कार सवारों ने पुलिस पर हावी होने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन पुलिस के गर्म तेवर देखकर वाहन सवारों के तेवर ठंडे पड़ गए। एसपी ग्वालियर के निर्देश पर पूरे शहर में यातायात पुलिस सीट बेल्ट नहीं पहनने वालों की धरपकड़ कर रही है। मंगलवार दोपहर 12 बजे से बुधवार दोपहर 12 बजे तक 70 वाहनों पर जुर्माना की कार्रवाई कर सीट बेल्ट लगवाए गए हैं।

पुलिस की सीट बेल्ट न लगाकर वाहन चलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई को देख कुछ कार चालक बीच में से ही वाहन लौटाकर भागे।
यातायात डीएसपी नरेश बाबू अन्नोटिया ने बताया कि पुलिस कप्तान अमित सांघी के निर्देश पर पुलिस ने चार पहिया वाहन में बिना सीट बेल्ट लगाकर धड़ल्ले से घूमने वालों की धरपकड़ का अभियान चलाया है। सड़क हादसों में सबसे ज्यादा मौत सिर में चोट के कारण होती है। चार पहिया वाहन चालक यदि सीट बेल्ट लगाए रहेगा तो किसी हादसे के समय उसका सिर आगे कांच से नहीं टकराएगा। इससे उसकी जान बच सकती है। इसी उद‌देश्य से शहर के नदी गेट चौराहा, फूलबाग चौराहा, रॉक्सी टॉकीज चौराहा पर टीमों को तैनात कर कार्रवाई की गई है।

नदी गेट पर अकेले 39 वाहन पकड़े

शहर के लश्कर सर्कल के तीन प्रमुख प्वाइंट पर चलाए गए अभियान में सबसे ज्यादा सफलता नदी गेट पर मिली है। यहां 24 घंटे में 39 वाहनों को पकड़कर उनके चालक के द्वारा सीट बेल्ट न लगाने पर चालानी कार्रवाई की गई। साथ ही सीट बेल्ट लगाकर ही उन्हें आगे जाने दिया गया। प्रत्येक वाहन से 1-1 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया है।

जिसने दिखाया रसूख उन्हें पहुंचाया थाना

यातायात पुलिस की चेकिंग के दौरान नदी गेट पर कुछ कार सवारों ने रसूख दिखाकर पुलिस जवानों को डराने का प्रयास किया। एक बोलेरो सवार ने अपना परिचय रघुवीर सिंह देते हुए खुद को एक मंत्री का रिश्तेदार बताया। काफी देर तक पुलिस जवानों से बहस करता रहा। इसके बाद वहां डीएसपी ट्रैफिक नरेश बाबू अन्नोटिया पहुंचे। युवक ने मोबाइल निकालकर मंत्री जी को फोन करने की धमकी दी। डीएसपी ने भी अपने मोबाइल का कैमरा ऑन किया और बोले लगा फोन। इसके बाद बोलेरो सवार युवक की मायूस हो गया। इसी तरह 8 वाहनों के चालक भी खुद को किसी नेता व अफसर का परिचित बताकर बहस करते रहे। इनके वाहनों को निगरानी में लेकर थाना पहुंचाया गया है। थाने से जुर्माने के बाद ही गाड़ी छूट सकी है।

