पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

महा-उपचुनाव मप्र-2020:व्यवस्थाएं गड़बड़ाने से वापसी में परेशान हुए मतदान दल

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिन मतदान दलों पर वोटिंग का जिम्मा था उनमें से अधिकतर न तो रवानगी के समय खुश थे न वापसी के समय। जाते वक्त उन्हें घंटों बस या मैदान में प्रतीक्षा करनी पड़ी।

वापसी में भी पिछले चुनाव की तरह ही हालात थे। प्रशासन ने जो व्यवस्थाएं बनाई थीं वे पर्याप्त नहीं थीं। मतदान दलों को लेकर पहली बस ग्वालियर पूर्व के जड़ेरुआ क्षेत्र से शाम 7.30 बजे आई।

इसके बाद रात 11 बजे तक यह सिलसिला चलता रहा। ऐसे कई दल थे जो वीवी पैट की बैटरी नहीं निकाल सके। एमएलबी कॉलेज परिसर में कोई एक्सपर्ट भी नहीं था। इसलिए इन्हें मशीन लेकर भटकना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें