अव्यवस्था:फूलबाग पर प्रदूषण बोर्ड 7 माह से बता रहा है Error; दीपावली पर 15 दिन निगरानी रखने का दावा

ग्वालियर38 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एक तरफ प्रदूषण बोर्ड वायु प्रदूषण के स्तर की निगरानी के लिए अलग-अलग स्थानों पर निगरानी की योजना बना रहा है। वहीं लाखों रुपए खर्च कर फूलबाग चौराहे पर स्थापित मॉनिटरिंग स्टेशन बीते सात माह से खराब है। मालनपुर स्थित कंपनी के सीएसआर फंड से इस स्टेशन को 2019 में स्थापित किया गया था। स्वचलित स्टेशन का कनेक्शन प्रदूषण बोर्ड के भोपाल स्थित सर्वर से किया गया है। यहां का डाटा सीधे सर्वर में जाता है। लेकिन स्टेशन के खराब होने के कारण आसपास के क्षेत्र में वायु प्रदूषण की स्थिति की जानकारी ही नहीं मिल पा रही।

प्रदूषण की निगरानी पर रहेगा विशेष ध्यान
दीपावली के दौरान पटाखों के जलाने से प्रदूषण का स्तर बहुत तेजी से बढ़ता है। इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए इस बार लगातार 16 दिन शहर में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर मशीनों के माध्यम से निगरानी रखी जाएगी, ताकि सटीक आंकड़े मिल सकें।
-अच्युतानंद मिश्रा, मेंबर सेक्रेटरी, मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड

दीपावली पर 15 दिन निगरानी रखने का दावा
दीपावली पर पटाखे जलाने से होने वाले वायु प्रदूषण पर नजर रखने के लिए ग्वालियर में इस बार भी अलग-अलग स्थानों पर लगातार 16 दिन निगरानी रखी जाएगी। इसमें, दीवाली से आठ दिन पहले और सात दिन बाद तक पर निगरानी का काम किया जाएगा। जानकारी के अनुसार कुल तीन स्थानों (महाराज बाड़ा, दीनदयाल नगर और पद्मा विद्यालय) पर निगरानी का काम किया जाएगा।

