  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  • Poor Fellow, Now The Truth Has Come Out, Yet I Congratulate And Have Gone On A March Against My Government

पूर्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ने ऊर्जा मंत्री पर ली चुटकी:बेचारा घुटन में है, अब सच्चाई सामने आ गई है फिर भी बधाई देता हूं कि अपनी सरकार के खिलाफ पदयात्रा पर निकले हैं

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
वर्तमान सरकार में मंत्री और पूर्व मंत्री की टिप्पणी से माहौल गर्म हो गया है।
  • इससे पहले ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह ने कहा था पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री की तरह नहीं जनता के बीच रहता हूं
  • 2 दिवसीय पदयात्रा पर हैं ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर

ऊर्जा मंत्री की पदयात्रा पर पूर्व गृह मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता गोविंद सिंह ने चुटकी ली है। वो बोले हैं कि बेचारा परेशान है अंदर ही अंदर घुटन में है। पर बधाई देता हूं उन्होंने सच्चाई स्वीकार की है और अपनी ही सरकार के खिलाफ पदयात्रा कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले प्रद्युम्न सिंह ने कहा था कि वह जनता के बीच जाने वाले इंसान हैं। कमल नाथ की तरह नहीं कि चंबल में बाढ़ आ गई और वह दफ्तर से ही बाहर नहीं निकले। वर्तमान मंत्री और पूर्व मंत्री के बीच की बयानबाजी से अब कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच माहौल गर्म हो गया है।

ग्वालियर में ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर की दो दिवसीय पदयात्रा को पूर्व गृह मंत्री गोविंद सिंह की बयानबाजी ने काफी चर्चित कर दिया है। शुक्रवार रात को फूलबाग पर किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में धरने पर बैठे किसानों और माकपा के सदस्यों से मिलने पहुंचे पूर्व गृह मंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता लहार विधायक गोविंद सिंह ने पदयात्रा पर हंसते हुए प्रद्युम्न सिंह पर बयान देकर चुटकी ली है। इससे पहले ऊर्जा मंत्री ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमल नाथ पर चुटकी ली थी। एक वर्तमान मंत्री और पूर्व मंत्री की टिप्पणी से शनिवार सुबह 3.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस न्यूनतम तापमान के बीच भी शहर का राजनीतिक माहौल गर्म हो गया है। शनिवार को ऊर्जा मंत्री की पदयात्रा का दूसरा और आखिरी दिन है।

लोगों के बीच जाने वाला इंसान हूं

पदयात्रा शुरू करने के बाद ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह बोले थे कि वह क्षेत्र की जनता के बीच जाने वाले इंसान हैं। अपने लोगों के बीच जाकर काम करते हैं। ऐसा नहीं कि चंबल में बाढ़ आ गई और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अपने दफ्तर से बाहर तक नहीं निकले। पदयात्रा में लोगों की समस्याओं को सुन रहा हूं और उनका निराकरण कर रहा हूं।

पूर्व मंत्री ने ली चुटकी

पूर्व गृहमंत्री गोविंद सिंह का कहना है कि चलो अच्छा है सच्चाई सामने आ गई। बेचारा परेशान है। घुटन में है। अपनी घुटन को जनता के सामने जाकर पदयात्रा के माध्यम से कह रहे हैं। मैं तो उनको बधाई देता हूं कि वह अपनी सरकार के खिलाफ पदयात्रा पर निकले हैं। कांग्रेस के समय पर कोई पदयात्रा नहीं की, लेकिन अब बेचारा परेशान है। फिर भी उनको बधाई देता हूं।

