अच्छी खबर:ग्वालियर में शुरू हो रही है पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी, ले सकते हैं परामर्श ओर उपचार

Gwalior2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के 5 स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रनपर अगले सप्ताह तक होगी शुरू

ग्वालियर। यदि आप कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आने के बाद ठीक हो चुके हैं और अब कुछ दिन बाद आपको कमजोरी या अन्य कोई परेशानी हो रही है तो घबराने की जरुरत नहीं है। अब ऐसे मरीजो के लिए मुरार जिला अस्पताल, सिविल अस्पताल के साथ शहर के पांच प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी शुरु की जा रही है। इन पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में पहुंचकर ये मरीज डॉक्टरों से परामर्श के साथ संबंधित रोग का उपचार भी करा सकेंगे। शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट अभी तक 14 हजार से ज्यादा लोग आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 12 हजार से अधिक मरीज उपचार लेने के बाद ठीक हो चुके हैं, लेकिन ठीक होने के कुछ दिन या एक 1 से 2 महीने बाद भी शारीरिक दुर्बलता व सांस लेने में आ रही तकलीफ से काफी लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। ऐसे मरीज अब शहर में शुरु की जाने वाली पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में पहुंचकर डॉक्टर से परामर्श ले सकते हैं और उपचार भी करा सकेंगे।

उपचार से पहले एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट व एंटीजन जांचपोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में पहुंचने वाले मरीजों को उपचार से पहले एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट कराने की सलाह दी जाएगी, साथ ही साथ मौके पर मरीज का एंटीजन टेस्ट कर पता लगाया जाएगा कि संबंधित व्यक्ति वापस तो कोविड संक्रमित नहीं हो चुका है। साथ ही एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट कराने से पता चल सकेगा कि ठीक होने के बाद उसमें एंटीबॉडी का क्या स्तर है।

ठीक हो चुके संक्रमितों को ये आ रही परेशानीकोविड उपचार लेने के बाद सैकड़ों मरीजों को किडनी, ब्लड प्रेशर, थायराइड, शुगर के साथ ही सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने के साथ ही मौसम सर्द होने के बाद नसों में खून का प्रवाह प्रभावित होने तक कि समस्या आ रही है। सीएमएचओ मनीष शर्मा ने बताया कि पीड़ित मरीज को इन रोगों का उपचार के लिए अब जेएएच नहीं जाना पड़ेगा बल्कि इन मरीजों को मुरार, हजीरा सिविल अस्पताल, हुरावली, ठाटीपुर, निंबाजी की खोह, फालका बाजार व लधेड़ी में संचालित हो रहे प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में उपचार जल्द शुरु होने वाली पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में परामर्श के साथ इलाज मिलेगा।

