  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Pradyuman Won For The Second Time In A Row, The Former Seat Was Occupied By Munnalal And Now Satish

विधानसभा उपचुनाव:प्रद्युम्न लगातार दूसरी बार जीते, पूर्व सीट पर पहले मुन्नालाल और अब सतीश का कब्जा

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
  • ग्वालियर पूर्व में 2018 में सतीश को हराकर विधायक बने थे मुन्नालाल गोयल, उपचुनाव में दोनों प्रत्याशियों ने पार्टी बदली तो गोयल हार गए
  • सबसे बड़ी जीत- प्रद्युम्न सिंह (भाजपा)- ग्वालियर सीट से 33123 वोट के अंतर से कांग्रेस के सुनील शर्मा को हराया
  • सबसे छोटी हार- मुन्नालाल गोयल (भाजपा)- कांग्रेस के सतीश सिंह सिकरवार सेे 8555 मतों से हार गए

जिले की तीन विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा को एक और कांग्रेस को दो सीटें हासिल हुई हैं। ग्वालियर सीट पर लगातार दूसरी बार प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर विजयी हुए। वे कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में आए हैं। ग्वालियर पूर्व सीट पर कांग्रेस के सतीश सिकरवार विजयी हुए हैं। इस सीट पर 15 महीने तक कांग्रेस के मुन्नालाल गोयल विधायक रहे। वे अब भाजपा में हैं। विधायक का बाकी कार्यकाल सतीश पूरा करेंगे।

ग्वालियर विधानसभा- पहले राउंड से बढ़े और आखिर तक सुनील से आगे रहे भाजपा के प्रद्युम्न

हर राउंड में बढ़त के बाद जीत से उत्साहित प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर।
हर राउंड में बढ़त के बाद जीत से उत्साहित प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर।

मतगणना की शुरुआत से ही भाजपा की बढ़त देखकर जहां कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुनील शर्मा पहले तो घर पर ही अपने समर्थकों के साथ बैठे, लेकिन जब दोपहर तक कोई उम्मीद नहीं दिखी तो समर्थकों को घर पर बैठा छोड़कर किसी दूसरे स्थान पर चले गए। उधर, भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर सुबह समर्थकों से मुलाकात के बाद मुरैना जिले के पुश्तैनी गांव में स्थित देवस्थान के दर्शन करने चले गए। यहां से वे मतगणना स्थल पर मौजूद कार्यकर्ताओं के संपर्क में थे। दोपहर बाद ग्वालियर वापस आने के बाद अपने समर्थकों से मिले और संघ कार्यालय होते हुए मतगणना स्थल पहुंच गए। ग्वालियर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा ने शुरू से जो बढ़त बनाई वह अंत तक कायम रही।

ग्वालियर: इसलिए जीते प्रद्युम्न

  • क्षेत्र के लोगों से सतत संपर्क रखने के साथ नरम छवि काम आई।
  • दलित और मुस्लिम वर्ग का भी सहयोग मिला।
  • पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं का सहयोग मिला भितरघात की आशंका भी गलत साबित हुई।

ग्वालियर पूर्व विधानसभा- 10वें राउंड से सतीश ने दी पटकनी तो मुन्नालाल फिर उबर नहीं पाए

विजयी होने के बाद सतीश सिंह सिकरवार पूर्व मंत्री विजयलक्ष्मी साधौ के साथ।
विजयी होने के बाद सतीश सिंह सिकरवार पूर्व मंत्री विजयलक्ष्मी साधौ के साथ।

मतगणना शुरू होने के साथ ही भाजपा प्रत्याशी मुन्नालाल गोयल ने बढ़त ली। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही श्री गोयल मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंच गए। वहीं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सतीश सिकरवार के ललितपुर कॉलोनी स्थित कार्यालय पर मौजूद समर्थकों के चेहरे पर मायूसी दिखाई दी। शुरुआत के चार चक्र में भाजपा ने बढ़त बनाई। पांचवें राउंड में कांग्रेस आगे रही, लेकिन अगले चार राउंड फिर भाजपा के पक्ष में रहे। दसवें राउंड से सतीश की स्थिति मजबूत होने लगी। लगातार छह राउंड जीतने के साथ कांग्रेस ने लगभग 2500 से ज्यादा मतों से बढ़त ली। हालांकि 16 से 18वां राउंड को जीतकर भाजपा ने दोबारा बढ़त बनाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन 19वें राउंड से बढ़त ले ली। आखिर में सतीश रिकॉर्ड मतों से जीत गए।

ग्वालियर पूर्व: क्यों हारे मुन्नालाल

  • पार्टी बदलने के बाद दलित-मुस्लिम वर्ग से सहयोग नहीं मिला।
  • कोरोना के कारण इस बार मतदान का प्रतिशत भी काफी कम रहा।
  • दलबदल के मुद्दे पर लोगों में नाराजगी थी जबकि पिछली हार के कारण सतीश के प्रति सहानुभूति।

डबरा विधानसभा- 13वें राउंड तक आगे-पीछे होने के बाद कांग्रेस के सुरेश ने इमरती को रुलाया

जीत के बाद विजयी मुद्रा में डबरा से निर्वाचित कांग्रेस के सुरेश राजे व समर्थक।
जीत के बाद विजयी मुद्रा में डबरा से निर्वाचित कांग्रेस के सुरेश राजे व समर्थक।

मतगणना की शुरुआत से ही भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी ने बढ़त बनाई। शुरुआती पांच राउंड में 2436 मतों की बढ़त लेने के बाद छठवें राउंड में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे ने बढ़त बनाई, लेकिन सातवां राउंड फिर भाजपा के पक्ष में रहा। आठवें से लेकर 12वें राउंड तक कांग्रेस ने जीत दर्ज कर 1996 मतों की बढ़त बना ली। इसके साथ ही भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के चेहरे के भाव बदलने लगे। 13वां राउंड एक बार फिर भाजपा के पक्ष में गया। लेकिन उसके बाद 14 से लेकर 17 तक कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने 4376 मतों से बढ़त बना ली। 18 व 19वां राउंड इमरती ने जीता लेकिन इसके बाद लगातार 3 राउंड जीतकर सुरेश राजे ने 6709 वोटों की बढ़त बना ली।

डबरा: इमरती की हार के 3 कारण

  • भाजपा में आने के बाद पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं का सहयोग कम मिला।
  • तीन बार की विधायक होने के कारण लोगों में नाराजगी भी थी।
  • समाज का सहयोग भी पूरी तरह नहीं मिल पाया। इस कारण हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा।

{इमरती देवी 24 में से सिर्फ 6 राउंड जीत पाईं जबकि सुरेश राजे 18 राउंड जीते, फिर भी वे इमरती की पिछली बार की जीत (57446) के मुकाबले महज 7633 वोटों से ही जीते।

