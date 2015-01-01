पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  Preparation For Removal Of Double Tax On Entrepreneurs In New Industry Policy; City Entrepreneurs Will Get Relief

बदलाव:नई उद्योग नीति में उद्यमियों पर लगने वाले डबल टैक्स को हटाने की तैयारी; शहर के उद्यमियों को मिलेगी राहत

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

शहर के उद्यमियों पर हर साल लगने वाला डबल टैक्स की मार से अब राहत मिलने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। नई उद्योग नीति में उद्यमियों पर लगने वाले डबल टैक्स को हटाया जा सकता है।

इंडस्ट्री लगाने वाले उद्यमियों से नगर निगम संपत्ति कर के रूप में, जिला उद्योग केंद्र मेंटेनेंस और लीज रेंट के रूप में टैक्स वसूल करते हैं, जबकि उद्यमियों की डिमांड हमेशा से रही है कि जब इंडस्ट्री शासन द्वारा दी गई सरकारी जमीन को लीज पर लेकर लगाई जाती है तो ऐसे में वे किराएदार हैं, न कि मालिक तो फिर नगर निगम संपत्तिकर उनसे क्यों वसूल करता है। इसे हटाने को लेकर लंबे समय से शहर के उद्यमी मांग कर रहे हैं।

500 यूनिट हर साल देती हैं 50 लाख संपत्तिकर
शहर में तानसेन नगर औद्योगिक क्षेत्र, बाराघाटा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र, बिरला नगर औद्योगिक क्षेत्र, डॉ.श्यामाप्रसाद मुखर्जी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र, महाराजपुरा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में कुल मिलाकर 500 यूनिट काम कर रही हैं। हर साल ये सब मिलकर नगर निगम को करीब 50 लाख रुपए का संपत्तिकर जमा कराते हैं। इसके बदले में निगम औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में सफाई कार्य तक नियमित रूप से नहीं करा पाता है। हालत यह है कि औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों के अंदर कचरों का ढेर, गोबर का ढेर और लीक होती सीवर लाइन तक देखी जा सकती है। उद्यमी कई बार निगम को इसके लिए शिकायत करते हैं लेकिन निगम कभी भी औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों की साफ-सफाई और सीवर-नाली ठीक करने को लेकर ध्यान नहीं देता। अगर कोई उद्यमी संपत्तिकर देने में कुछ दिन की देरी कर देता है तो निगम उसकी फैक्ट्री या यूनिट पर ताला लगाकर सील तक कर देती है।

जिला उद्योग केंद्र में हर साल जमा कराते हैं एक करोड़ रुपए
शहर में संचालित 500 यूनिट हर साल जिला उद्योग केंद्र को लीज रेंट और मेंटेनेंस शुल्क के नाम पर 1 करोड़ रुपए जमा कराते हैं। इसके बदले में औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में मेंटेनेंस के नाम पर आज भी टूटी सड़कें और उनमें बने गड्ढे देखे जा सकते हैं, जो आए दिन लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग करने आने वाले वाहनों के लिए दुर्घटना का कारण बन जाते हैं। एमएसएमई मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सखलेचा ने बीते दिनों व्यापारिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों से बात करते हुए संकेत दिए हैं कि मप्र की नई औद्योगिक नीति में डबल टैक्स की व्यवस्था में बदलाव के लिए नए प्रारूप मिलेंगे।

