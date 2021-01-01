पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत की कवायद:7 चिटफंड कंपनियों की 120 करोड़ की 149 संपत्तियां नीलाम कराने की तैयारी

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अंशुल वाजपेयी
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला न्यायालय में पैसा लेने के लिए मौजूद लोग। (फाइल फोटाे) - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला न्यायालय में पैसा लेने के लिए मौजूद लोग। (फाइल फोटाे)
  • शहर में 164 चिटफंड कंपनियों ने डकारा लोगों को पैसा

चिटफंड कंपनियों ने शहर की जनता को लूटकर करोड़ों रुपए की संपत्ति खरीदी है। कम समय में पैसे दाेगुने करने का लालच देकर इन चिटफंड कंपनियों ने वाहन से लेकर जमीन खरीदी, जिनकी कीमत आज करोड़ों में हैं। गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि प्रशासन और पुलिस की नजर इन कंपनियों पर तब तक नहीं पड़ी जब तक इन कंपनियों में पैसे जमा कराने वाले लोग धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत लेकर उनके पास नहीं पहुंचे।

हालांकि, प्रशासन अब इन कंपनियों की जब्त की गई संपत्तियों को नीलाम करने की तैयारी में है। ताकि कंपनी में पैसा जमा कराने वाले लोगों को राशि लौटाई जा सके। जानकारी के अनुसार, शहर में अब तक कुल 164 कंपनियों के खिलाफ शिकायती आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। इसमें 16 कंपनियों में से सात कंपनियों की सभी चल-अचल संपत्तियों की जानकारी प्रशासन ने एकत्रित कर ली है। जिनका बाजार मूल्य प्रशासन ने 120 करोड़ आंका है।

लोक अभियोजक विजय शर्मा ने बताया कि केएमजे लैंड डेवलपर्स और परिवार डेयरी की संपत्ति नीलाम कराने के लिए न्यायालय में आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर दिया गया है। शेष पांच कंपनियों के संबंध में भी जल्द ही आवेदन पेश किया जाएगा।

किस चिटफंड कंपनी की कितनी संपत्तियां होंगी नीलाम

परिवार डेयरी के 4293 निवेशकों को लौटाया पैसा
चिटफंड कंपनी सक्षम डेयरी इंडिया लिमिटेड, सन इंडिया रियल स्टेट एंड एलाइड लिमिटेड और परिवार डेयरी इंडिया लिमिटेड के निवेशकों को पैसा लौटाने के लिए कोर्ट कमिश्नर नियुक्त किया जा चुका है। कोर्ट कमिश्नर के माध्यम से परिवार डेयरी के 4293 निवेशकों को 114195960 रुपए वितरित किए जा चुके हैं।

शहर से सटे इलाकों और गांवों में हैं कृषि भूमि
चिटफंड कंपनियों ने शहर से लगे इलाकों और गांवों में कृषि भूमि खरीदीं। परिवार डेयरी ने बाराघाटा में 2009 में 4 हेक्टेयर भूमि खरीदी। वर्ष 2010 में ग्राम वीरमपुरा में लगभग 11 हेक्टेयर कृषि भूमि खरीदी। ग्राम नौगांव में भी कुछ जमीन वर्ष 2010 में खरीदी गई। ग्राम बरईपुरा में भी कंपनी ने 75 हेक्टेयर से ज्यादा भूमि खरीदी। इसके अलावा गोले का मंदिर स्थित गणेश काॅम्प्लेक्स, रजनीगंधा एनक्लेव और सीताराम काॅलोनी, मुरार रोड स्थित भवन भी क्रय किए। गांधी रोड स्थित 1021.26 वर्गमीटर भूमि खरीदी थी। इसी तरह जीसीए मार्केटिंग प्रायवेट लिमिटेड, (पड़ाव) पर कुर्की की कार्रवाई 22 सितंबर 2011 में हुई। कंपनी ने विनय नगर में 1296 वर्गफीट जमीन खरीदी। वहीं उम्मीद प्रोड्यूसर को-ओपरेटिव कंपनी का एक मकान बिरला नगर में कुर्क किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser