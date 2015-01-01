पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Preparing To Build Small Scale Industries Sector On Dinarpur Land, Indo German Tool Center Will Also Be Built, Industry Department Sent Proposal

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:दीनारपुर की जमीन पर लघु उद्योग सेक्टर बनाने की तैयारी, इंडो जर्मन टूल सेंटर भी बनेगा, उद्योग विभाग ने भेजा प्रस्ताव

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 11 एकड़ जमीन पर इंडस्ट्रियल सेक्टर और टूल सेंटर किया जाएगा विकसित

गोला का मंदिर के पास स्थित दीनारपुर मंडी के पास की जमीन पर लघु उद्योग सेक्टर बनाने की तैयारी चल रही है। जिला उद्योग केंद्र ने अपने विभाग एमएसएमई को इसके लिए अनुमति मांगने के साथ ही कागजी प्रक्रिया में कुछ संशोधन का प्रस्ताव भेजा है। मंडी के पास विभाग की 11 हेक्टेयर जमीन है, जिस पर इंडस्ट्रीज सेक्टर प्रस्तावित है लेकिन अब तक ये तैयार नहीं हो सका है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस जगह पर लघु उद्योगों के सेक्टर को तैयार किया जाएगा। यदि बड़ी संख्या में एक ही सेक्टर के कारोबारी इंडस्ट्रीज लगाने के लिए तैयार हो जाते है तो कुछ इंडस्ट्रीज के क्लस्टर भी बनाए जा सकते हैं।

नारायण विहार में उद्याेग विभाग की जमीन पर कब्जा, बचाने की जुगत
दीनारपुर मंडी से पहले बसे नारायण विहार में उद्योग विभाग और राजस्व विभाग की जमीन पर कब्जा कर भू-माफिया बेचने में जुटे हैं। दो साल पहले यहां प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई कर कुछ मकान तोड़े थे और प्लॉट की नींव उखाड़ी थी लेकिन अब फिर वहां प्लॉट बिकने लगे हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार यहां उद्योग विभाग की जमीन पर 480 से 500 मकान बन चुके हैं लेकिन विभाग अपनी जमीन नहीं बचा पाया।

उद्योग विभाग के अधिकारियों का दावा है कि जमीन को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराने के लिए शासन-प्रशासन को पत्र लिखा गया है। दीनारपुर की इंडो जर्मन टूल रूम (एक्सटेंशन सेंटर) भी प्रस्तावित है। इसके लिए दो हेक्टेयर जमीन की आवश्यकता है यदि इसके केंद्र सरकार से स्वीकृति मिल जाती है तो इसकी जमीन छोड़कर 9 हेक्टेयर में इंडस्ट्रियल सेक्टर तैयार होगा।

तैयारी चल रही है
दीनारपुर मंडी के पास स्थित 11 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर लघु उद्योगों के लिए इंडस्ट्रियल सेक्टर बनाने की प्लानिंग है। यदि एक्सटेंशन सेंटर के लिए अनुमति मिल जाती है तो इसमें से 2 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर उसे स्थापित किया जाएगा। बाकी जमीन पर इंडस्ट्रियल सेक्टर बनेगा।
- एके बौहरे, महाप्रबंधक/ जिला उद्योग एवं व्यापार केंद्र

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें