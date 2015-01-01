पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंप चालकों का धरना:नगर निगम मुख्यालय पर पंप चालकों ने दिया धरना, तब खाते में डाला वेतन

ग्वालियर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम मुख्यालय पर शुक्रवार को पंप चालकों ने धरना दिया। उनका कहना था कि नगर निगम ने पिछले 4 महीने से वेतन नहीं दिया है, इससे उनको आर्थिक तंगी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। अब दीपावली का पर्व आ गया है, ऐसे में वेतन नहीं मिलने से परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

धरना-प्रदर्शन के दौरान कुछ पंप चालकों ने अधिकारियों से भी मुलाकात की। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि उनके खाते में वेतन डाल दिया गया है, शाम तक वेतन मिल जाएगा। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपना धरना खत्म किया।

हालांकि देरशाम तक पंप चालकों के खाते में वेतन नहीं पहुंचा था। उनका कहना था कि लेखा शाखा ने बताया है कि मंगलवार तक सभी के वेतन का भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें