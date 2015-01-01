पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन की रंजिश में गई जान:गांव में शासकीय जमीन को लेकर चल रही थी रंजिश, कुल्हाड़ी मारकर कर दी हत्या

ग्वालियर21 मिनट पहले
मृतक बृजकिशोर से पहले भी इस जमीन को लेकर हुआ था झगड़ा
  • घाटीगांव के धुंआ गांव में गुरुवार दोपहर की घटना
  • पुलिस ने एक हत्या आरोपी पकड़ा, कुल्हाड़ी भी बरामद

गांव में शासकीय जमीन को लेकर चल रही रंजिश में कुछ लोगों ने एक किसान के सिर में कुल्हाड़ी मारकर हत्या कर दी है। घटना गुरुवार दोपहर 12 बजे घाटीगांव के धुंआ गांव की है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर उसके साथ कौन-कौन थे पता लगा रही है।

घाटीगांव थाना क्षेत्र स्थित धुंआ गांव निवासी बृजकिशोर पुत्र प्रभुदयाल सिंह किसान है। गांव में उनके खेत के पास ही कुछ शासकीय जमीन है। इसी शासकीय जमीन के दूसरी तरफ भूपेन्द्र सिंह की जमीन है। दोनों इस शासकीय जमीन को लेकर कई बार आमने-सामने आ चुके हैं। पहले भी खूनी संघर्ष हो चुका है। गुरुवार दोपहर बृजकिशोर अपने खेत पर काम कर रहा था। इसी समय उनके खेल पर बने कुंआ पर भूपेन्द्र अपनी बकरियों को पानी पिलाने ले आया। उसके साथ में दो से तीन युवक और थे। इसका बृजकिशोर ने विरोध किया तो भूपेन्द्र ने उसके सिर में कुल्हाड़ी मार दी। उसके साथी तो भाग गए, लेकिन भूपेन्द्र वहीं खड़ा रहा। घायल के परिजन को हमले का पता लगा तो वह मौके पर पहुंचे और उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया। घायल को जेएएच लेकर आए जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया है। पुलिस ने शव को निगरानी में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया हैँ। साथ ही एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर कुल्हाड़ी बरामद कर ली है।

इन पर लगाया आरोप

मृतक के परिजन ने आरोप लगाय है कि घटना के समय भूपेन्द्र के साथ लोकेन्द्र, मोनू और महेन्द्र भी थे। इनका मकसद हत्या करना ही था। यह बकरी को पानी पिलाना तो सिर्फ बहाना है। असली कारण जमीन है। एसडीओपी घाटीगांव प्रवीण अष्ठाना ने बताया कि पुलिस ने भूपेन्द्र से इस संबंध में पूछताछ की है।

