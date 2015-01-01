पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाॅवर कट:बिजली कनेक्शन व फाइबर केबल कटी, मुरार और कंपू काेठी में आज से रेल टिकट नहीं बनेंगे

ग्वालियर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लॉकडाउन के बाद से 9 माह से मुरार और कंपू रिजर्वेशन कार्यालय बंद हैं। यहां बुधवार से यात्रियांे के लिए रिजर्वेशन कराने की सुविधा शुरू की जानी थी। लेकिन बिजली कनेक्शन कटने के साथ फाइबर केबल चोर काट ले गए हैं। इससे 2 से 3 दिन यहां टिकट बुकिंग यात्री नहीं करा पाएंगे।

मंगलवार को सीसीआई अखिलेश तिवारी और सीआरएस मनोज त्रिपाठी ने निरीक्षण किया तो मुरार केंद्र में नल कनेक्शन कटा मिला। चूहों ने जगह-जगह से वायर कुतर दिया था। यही हाल कंपू कोठी के आरक्षण केंद्र का था। रेलवे के अफसरों ने कहा कि सफाई कराने के बाद जो दिक्कत होगी उसे दो से तीन दिन में ठीक कर यात्रियों के लिए टिकट बुकिंग करने का काम शुरू हो पाएगा।

