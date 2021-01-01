पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:फसाड़ लाइट्स से रोशन हुआ रेलवे स्टेशन भवन, ऐतिहासिक इमारतें भी दुल्हन की तरह सजीं

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
ग्वालियर का रेलवे स्टेशन फसाड़ लाइट्स से सजा हुआ
  • गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर शहर की सभी ऐतिहासिक इमारतों को सजाया गया है
  • शासकीय भवनों पर भी लाइटिंग की गई है।

26 जनवरी गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर शहर के ऐतिहासिक महत्व के भवनों को विभिन्न रंगों की आकर्षक लाइट से सजाया गया है। रेलवे स्टेशन के सिंधिया कालीन भवन को फसाड़ लाइट से सजाया गया है, जो हर तीन सेकंड के बाद रंग बदलती हैं। स्टेशन तिरंगा के तीन रंग की लाइट्स से सजाया गया है। इसी तरह शहर मोतीमहल, जल विहार, महाराज बाड़ा स्टेट बैंक के भवनों पर भी सजावट की गई है। ऐतिहासिक भवनों के साथ-साथ शासकीय कार्यालयों और भवनों पर भी लाइटिंग की गई है।

ग्वालियर रेलवे स्टेशन

ग्वालियर रेलवे स्टेशन की स्थापना सन 1878 में सिंधिया राज घराने के तत्कालीन महाराज जयाजी राव ने कराई थी। इसके भवन का निर्माण 1895 में किया गया था। इसकी शैली भी रोमन बताई जाती है। अभी इसे फसाड़ लाइट से सजाया गया है। तिरंगा के तीन रंग में यह लाइट जल रही है जो पूरे स्टेशन भवन को आकर्षक बना रही है।

मोतीमहल

शहर के मोतीमहल भवन का निर्माण सिंधिया रियासत काल में सन 1872 में हुआ है। मोतीमहल का निर्माण सिंधिया घराने के तत्कालीन महाराज जयाजी राव ने अपने रहने के लिए कराया था, पर सन 1874 में जयविलास पैलेस बनने के कारण वह इसमें रह नहीं सके थे। मोतीमहल में वर्तमान में अलग-अलग विभागों के 100 से अधिक दफ्तर संचालित होते हैं। मोतीमहल में मध्य भारत प्रांत की विधानसभा भी लगती थी। यहां मोतीमहल की दीवारों कई कलाओं के चित्र उकेरे गए हैं। यहां एक हजार से अधिक कमरे हैं जिस कारण यह भवन अपने आप में एक भूल भुलैया है।

जल विहार

जल विहार भी ग्वालियर की ऐतिहासिक इमारतों में से एक है। यह भी सिंधिया घराने की देन है। 19वीं शताब्दी के प्रारंभ में इसे तत्कालीन महाराज माधवराव सिंधिया प्रथम ने निर्माण कराया था। यह रोमन शैली में बना हुआ है। यहां झरने और तालाब मुगल कालीन सभ्यता की झलक दिखाते हैं। यहां अभी नगर निगम परिषद संचालित होती है। जल विहार मोती महल के ठीक पास ही स्थित है। ऐसा बताया जाता है कि इसका निर्माण गर्मी से राहत देने के लिए बनवाया गया था। यहां चाहे जितना भी अधिक तापमान हो, लेकिन गर्मी का अहसास नहीं होता है।

