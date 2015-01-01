पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:10 महीने में दोबारा हुआ वार्डों का आरक्षण, 38 निवर्तमान पार्षदों को तलाशना पड़ेगी नई जमीन

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • जनवरी 2020 में हुआ आरक्षण अनुसूचित जाति के वार्ड कम रहने से निरस्त कर दिया था

नगर निगम ग्वालियर और डबरा नगरपालिका के वार्डों का 10 महीने में मंगलवार को दोबारा आरक्षण हुआ। 29 जनवरी को हुए आरक्षण को इसलिए निरस्त कर दिया गया, क्योंकि उस आरक्षण में अनुसूचित जाति के वार्डों की संख्या कम आई थी। मंगलवार को ग्वालियर शहर के 66 तथा डबरा नगरपालिका के 30 वार्डों के लिए आरक्षण किया गया। इस बार अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षण संबंधित वार्ड क्षेत्र की आबादी के प्रतिशत के हिसाब से किया गया है। नगर निगम के 66 वार्डों में से 37 सामान्य, 11 अनुसूचित जाति, 17 ओबीसी व एक वार्ड अनुसूचित जनजाति के लिए रिजर्व रखा गया है।

अपने वार्ड से चुनाव नहीं लड़ पाएंगे ये निवर्तमान पार्षद
नए आरक्षण सेे अधिकांश वार्डों में राजनीतिक समीकरण बदल गए हैं। कई ऐसे पार्षद हैं जो दूसरी बार उसी वार्ड से चुनाव नहीं लड़ सकेंगे। पिछले चुनाव में आरक्षण के कारण वार्ड बदलकर चुनाव लड़ने वाले कुछ पार्षदों को दोबारा पुराने वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ने का मौका मिल सकता है। जिन प्रमुख नेताओं के वार्ड बदले हैं, उनमें जगत सिंह कौरव, शशि शर्मा, शिल्पा सिंह, डॉ. दयाराम पाल, विकास जैन, जयसिंह सोलंकी, जगदीश पटेल, कृष्णराव दीक्षित, धर्मेंद्र तोमर गुड्‌डू, विनोद यादव, अनीता सिंह, बलवीर सिंह तोमर, भूपेंद्र मोगनियां, चतुर्भुज धनोलिया, साेमवती जाटव, मीना जाटव, दिनेश दीक्षित, धर्मेंद्र राणा बृजेश गुप्ता, पुरुषोत्तम टमोटिया, राजेश सिंह भदौरिया आदि शामिल हैं।

विधायक बनने के बाद सतीश का वार्ड खाली, 38 पार्षदों के समीकरण गड़बड़ाए
ग्वालियर पूर्व से विधायक चुने गए डॉ. सतीश सिकरवार का वार्ड खाली हो गया है। उनके साथ ही 38 निवर्तमान पार्षद ऐसे हैं जो अब नगर निगम चुनाव में नहीं उतर पाएंगे। हालांकि आरक्षण में जाति बंदिश के कारण कुछ नेता सामान्य वार्डों से भी उतर सकते हैं। 38 निवर्तमान पार्षद अपने परिजनों को जरूर लड़ा सकते हैं क्योंकि, कई वार्डों में महिला प्रत्याशी की बंदिश खत्म हुई है तो कई में ये बंदिश लागू हो गई है।

