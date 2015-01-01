पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5 हजार रुपए के विवाद पर हत्या:सेवानिवृत्त आरक्षक ने युवक को गुप्ती मारी, मौत, गिरफ्तारी व आर्थिक मदद के लिए परिजनों ने लगाया जाम

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • विधायक सतीश सिकरवार ने हमलावर की गिरफ्तारी जल्द व 10 हजार रुपए की सहायता देकर जाम खुलवाया

थाटीपुर क्षेत्र के शिव नगर में 5 हजार रुपए के विवाद पर सेवानिवृत्त आरक्षक मुनव्वर खां (64) ने इरशाद (22) की गुप्ती मारकर हत्या कर दी। झगड़े में मृतक का दोस्त मकसूद घायल हो गया।

घटना दोपहर लगभग एक बजे की है। घायलों को उनकी बहन व मां एंबुलेंस न आने पर ऑटो से जिला अस्पताल ले गए, जहां उपचार के दौरान एक युवक की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद शाम 6.45 बजे मृतक के शव के साथ क्षेत्रीय लोगों ने चौहान प्याऊ पर चक्काजाम कर दिया। विधायक सतीश सिकरवार और अधिकारियों ने हमलावर की गिरफ्तारी जल्द करने व 10 हजार रुपए की सहायता देकर जाम खुलवाया।

बताया गया है कि मुनव्वर का 5 हजार रुपए के विवाद को लेकर मकसूद खां व इरशाद खां से मोबाइल फोन पर बातचीत के दौरान विवाद हो गया। विवाद बढ़ने पर इरशाद व मकसूद, मुनव्वर के घर पहुंचे। यहां मुनव्वर का दोनों से झगड़ा हुआ और मुनव्वर ने गुप्ती से हमला कर दिया।

यह था विवाद
टीआई आरबीएस विमल ने बताया कि मकसूद कब्रिस्तान समिति में है। मकसूद ने मुनव्वर की बेटी टीना से 5 हजार रुपए लिए थे। मकसूद इनके बदले कब्रिस्तान की जमीन पर प्लॉट दिला रहा था, लेकिन टीना व उनके पिता मुनव्वर सरकारी जमीन पर प्लॉट लेने को तैयार नहीं थे और वह रुपए वापस मांग रहे थे।

