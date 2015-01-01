पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा या खुदकुशी, उलझन में पुलिस:विंडसर हिल्स की छटवीं मंजिल से गिरा रेलवे का रिटायर्ड इंजीनियर, मौत

ग्वालियर
विंडसर हिल्स का जी ब्लॉक, छटवीं मंजिल से गिरकर जेपी उपाध्याय की मौत हुई है

रेलवे से रिटायर्ड इंजीनियर जेपी उपाध्याय संदिग्ध हालात में छटवीं मंजिल से नीचे गिरे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाया, लेकिन पहले ही उनकी मौत हो चुकी थी। घटना शहर की पॉश टाउनशिप विंडसर हिल्स के जी ब्लॉक की है। घटना हादसा है या बुजुर्ग इंजीनियर ने खुदकुशी की है, यह अभी साफ नहीं हो सका है। पुलिस भी उलझन में है और जांच की जा रही है। ऐसा भी पता लगा है कि मृतक के इकलौते बेटे गगन की मौत भी 20 साल पहले कुछ इसी तरह हादसे में हुई थी।

जेपी उपाध्याय रेलवे के लोको शेड में पदस्थ थे, चार साल पहले बीआरएस लिया है
जेपी उपाध्याय रेलवे के लोको शेड में पदस्थ थे, चार साल पहले बीआरएस लिया है

विंडसर हिल्स में जी ब्लॉक स्थित फ्लैट 31- ए निवासी 60 वर्षीय जयप्रकाश उपाध्याय उर्फ जेपी रेलवे से रिटायर्ड इंजीनियर हैं। कुछ समय पहले ही उन्होंने बीआरएस लिया था। बीते 8 साल से वह यहां पत्नी गायत्री उपाध्याय के साथ रह रहे हैं। इससे पहले रेलवे कॉलोनी में रहते थे। उनकी एक बेटी है जो अभी जर्मनी में है। जेपी वैसे तो तीसरी मंजिल पर रहते हैं, लेकिन वह रोज अपने ब्लॉक की छटवीं मंजिल पर सैर करने जाते थे। करीब एक घंटे छत पर ही टहलने के बाद वह नीचे आते थे। रोज की तरह शनिवार सुबह भी वह पत्नी से सैर पर जाने की कहकर निकल गए। करीब एक घंटे बाद वह संदिग्ध हालात में छटवीं मंजिल से नीचे टाउनशिप के आंगन में आकर गिरे। उनके गिरने की आवाज से आसपास के लोग एकत्रित हो गए। वह लहूलुहान हो चुके थे। तत्काल उनको सिटी सेंटर के एक निजी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। यहां उनकी मौत हो गई है। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची है। पुलिस ने शव को निगरानी में लेकर मर्ग कायम कर लिया हैँ।

गिरे या कूदे, उलझी पुलिस

जेपी उपाध्याय छत से हादसे का शिकार होकर गिरे हैं या कूदे हैं। यह लेकर टाउनशिप के लोग और पुलिस भी उलझन में है। घटना स्थल को देखकर पुलिस कुछ नहीं समझ पा रही है। फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट को घटना स्थल दिखाया जा रहा है।

पत्नी ने भी किया कूदने का प्रयास

कुछ टाउनशिप के लोगों का कहना है कि जब जेपी नीचे गिरे तो उनकी पत्नी फ्लैट की बालकनी में देखने आईं। उन्हें पड़ा देख गायत्री ने भी कूदने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन लोगों ने शोर मचाकर उन्हें संभाल लिया।

20 साल पहले बेटे की मौत

जेपी के बारे में पता लगा है कि उनके एक बेटा-बेटी हैं। बेटी अभी जर्मनी में है। पर बेटे की 20 साल पहले मौत हो चुकी है। वह ट्रेन से कट गया था। कुछ स्थानीय लोगों का कहना था कि उससे खुदकुशी की थी।

