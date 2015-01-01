पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Retired Section Engineer Of The Railway Killed His Life By Jumping From The Sixth Floor In Depression

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुसाइड:रेलवे के रिटायर्ड सेक्शन इंजीनियर ने डिप्रेशन में छठवीं मंजिल से कूदकर दी जान

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विंडसर हिल स्थित वह इमारत, जहां से गिरने से रेलवे के रिटायर्ड इंजीनियर की मौत हुई।
  • विंडसर हfल की घटना, बेटे ने 12 साल पहले की थी आत्महत्या

विंडसर हिल में रहने वाले रेलवे के रिटायर्ड सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर ने छठवीं मंजिल से गिरने से मौत हो गई। वह शनिवार सुबह टहलने के लिए छत पर गए थे। आशंका है कि उन्होंने आत्महत्या की है। वह अपने इकलाैते बेटे की मौत के बाद से डिप्रेशन में थे।

उनका बेटा आईआईटी की तैयारी कर रहा था और करीब 12 साल पहले उसने परीक्षा दी थी, जब उसका चयन नहीं हुआ तो उसने ट्रेन से कटकर खुदकुशी कर ली थी। डिप्रेशन के चलते करीब दो साल पहले उन्होंने नौकरी से भी स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति ले ली थी। सिरोल पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम हाउस भिजवाकर मर्ग कायम कर लिया है।

सिरोल थाना प्रभारी प्रीति यादव ने बताया कि मूल रूप से खुरई के रहने वाले 58 वर्षीय जेपी उपाध्याय रेलवे के लोको विभाग में सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर थे। उनकी पोस्टिंग ग्वालियर में थी। वह अभी विंडसर हिल में जी-4 ब्लॉक के फ्लैट नंबर-31 में रह रहे थे।

उनकी बेटी जर्मनी में रहकर पढ़ाई कर रही है और बेटे ने करीब 12 साल पहले दतिया में ट्रेन से कटकर खुदकुशी कर ली थी। वह शनिवार को पत्नी सावित्री काे बताकर छत पर टहलने चले गए। सुबह 9 बजे वह छत से नीचे गिरे। गिरने की आवाज आते ही पड़ोसी बाहर आए और जैसे ही उन्हें जमीन पर लहूलुहान पड़े देखा तो चीख-पुकार मच गई। उनकी पत्नी यह देखकर बेहोश हो गई। आसपास के लोग निजी अस्पताल ले गए। यहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। अभी उनकी पत्नी के भी बयान नहीं हो सके हैं।

बेटे ने हारकर दी जान तो डिप्रेशन में चले गए
जेपी उपाध्याय के साथी रहे रेलवे के सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर सुभाष उपाध्याय ने बताया कि जेपी उपाध्याय ने हरदा के पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज से इलेक्ट्रिकल में डिप्लोमा किया था। इसके बाद एमआईटीएस से बीई की। ग्वालियर में बैट्री लोको शेड के पहले प्रभारी वही थे।

बेटा आईआईटी की तैयारी कर रहा था। बेटे का आईआईटी में चयन नहीं हो सका इसलिए उसने खुदकुशी कर ली थी। तभी से वह डिप्रेशन में चले गए। बेटी पढ़ने में अव्वल थी, उसे विदेश में पढ़ाई के लिए सरकार की ओर से स्कॉलरशिप मिली है, वह अभी जर्मनी में है। करीब दो साल पहले उन्होंने स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति ले ली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें