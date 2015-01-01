पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रफ्तार ने छीन ली जिंदगी:शादी में शामिल होकर लौट रहे थे, कार में बस ने मारी टक्कर, व्यवसायी की मौत, चार घायल

ग्वालियर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे में चालक की सीट के पास बैठे व्यवसायी की मौत हुई है
  • हजीरा सीएनजी पेट्रोल पंप के पास की घटना
  • घायलों को निजी अस्पताल में किया भर्ती

आगरा उत्तर प्रदेश से साले के घर शादी में शामिल होकर लौट रहे पेट्रोल पंप व्यवसायी की कार में तेज रफ्तार बस ने टक्कर मार दी। आमने-सामने की सीधी भिडंत में कार बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। कार में सवार कारोबारी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि पत्नी, बेटी-दामाद और नातिन सहित चार लोग घायल हुए हैं। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। सभी घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया है। आरोपी चालक, बस को छोड़कर भाग गया है।

घायल व्यापारी चंदन को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में ले जाते परिजन
घायल व्यापारी चंदन को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में ले जाते परिजन

उपनगर ग्वालियर के घासमंडी छोटा बाजार तानसेन टॉकीज के पास निवासी 59 वर्षीय कमल जैन पुत्र रमेश चन्द्र जैन पेट्रोल पंप व्यवसायी हैं। उनके पेट्रोल पंप हैं। 11 दिसंबर को उनके साले के घर में शादी थी। जिसमें शामिल होने के लिए वह पत्नी अनीता, बेटी स्नेहा, दामाद चंदन अग्रवाल निवासी गांधी नगर और नातिन 5 साल की कुशाग्र के साथ आगरा यूपी गए थे। शादी में शामिल होकर शनिवार शाम वापस लौट रहे थे। कार व्यापारी का दामाद चला रहा था। शाम 4 बजे जब वह हजीरा थाना से कुछ पहले सीएनजी पेट्रोल पंप के सामने पहुंचे ही थे कि तभी ग्वालियर से मुरैना की ओर जा रही तेज रफ्तार बस ने कार में टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि कार पलटी और सीधी खड़ी हो गई। हादसे के बाद चालक बस छोड़कर भाग गया। घटना पर पहुंचे लोगों ने घायलों को एम्बुलेंस की मदद से अस्पताल पहुंचाया है। जहां कारोबारी को म़ृत घोषित कर दिया गया है। जबकि घायलों को निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

रफ्तार में थे दोनों वाहन

एक प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ने पुलिस को बताया है कि घटना के समय दोनों वाहनों की रफ्तार ज्यादा थी। यही कारण है कि हादसे के बाद दोनों गाड़ियां बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई हैं। पुलिस ने दोनों वाहनों को मौके से जब्त कर लिया है।

