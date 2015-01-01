पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवक से लूट:लुटेरों ने युवक से मोबाइल फोन और एटीएम कार्ड लूटा, 39 हजार निकाले, गोली मारने की धमकी देकर पूछा एटीएम कार्ड का पिन

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

पुरानी छावनी इलाके में सड़क किनारे खड़े युवक को चार हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने लूट लिया। बदमाशों ने कट्टे की नोंक पर उससे पहले मोबाइल फोन और जेब में रखे 4 हजार रुपए छीन लिए। फिर एटीएम कार्ड भी छीना और गोली मारने की धमकी देकर पिन पूछ लिया।

कुछ देर बाद युवक के खाते से 39 हजार रुपए भी निकाल लिए। इस मामले में पुरानी छावनी पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज किया है।

टीआई पुरानी छावनी सुधीर सिंह कुशवाह ने बताया कि बानमोर के शांति नगर का रहने वाला मोहम्मद मोइनुद्दीन पुत्र मोहम्मद खान गुरुवार को किसी काम से ग्वालियर आया था। वह अपने स्कूटर से रात में घर वापस लौट रहा था।

इसी दौरान उसके मोबाइल पर किसी का कॉल आया। वह मुरैना रोड पर खड़े होकर मोबाइल पर बात कर रहा था। बात करने के बाद वह घर पर मैसेज भेजने लगा। इसी दौरान एक युवक पता पूछने के बहाने आया।

वह उससे पता पूछने लगा, कुछ ही देर में युवक के तीन और साथी आ गए। एक ने उसका मुंह दबाया और एक ने मोबाइल छीनने की कोशिश की। जब उसने विरोध किया तो कट्टा अड़ा दिया और उसकी मारपीट करते हुए मोबाइल फोन और जेब में रखे 4 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए।

इसी दौरान लुटेरों को एटीएम कार्ड दिख गया तो उन्होंने वह भी छीन लिया और मारपीट कर पिन पूछ लिया। इसके बाद लुटेरे भाग निकले। लुटेरों ने उसका स्कूटर भी छीना, लेकिन कुछ दूरी पर छोड़कर भाग गए। वह किसी तरह यहां से गुजर रहे लोगों की मदद लेकर थाने पहुंचा। तभी खाते से 39 हजार रुपए निकलने का एसएमएस आया। थाने का स्टाफ उसके साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा। तस्दीक के बाद एफआईआर दर्ज की।

त्योहार आते ही सक्रिय हो जातेे हैं लुटेरे

त्योहार नजदीक आते ही इस तरह के लुटेरे एटीएम बूथ के आसपास सक्रिय हो जाते हैं जो एटीएम कार्ड छीनकर लूट करते हैं। बहोड़ापुर में भी इस तरह की दो घटनाएं हुई थीं।

