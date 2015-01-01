पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:दलाल को आरपीएफ ने पकड़ा

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
  •

त्योहार पर दलाल यात्रियों से दोगुना रकम लेकर रेल टिकट बुक कर रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को आरपीएफ ने एक दलाल को यात्रा टिकट के साथ आरक्षण विंडो के पास पकड़ा है। आरक्षण कार्यालय पर साकिर खान पुत्र दीन मोहम्मद निवासी माधौगंज टिकट बुक कराने के लिए आया था।

इस दौरान आरपीएफ के जवानों ने साकिन खान से पूछताछ की। इस दौरान आरोपी ने पहले बहानेबाजी की। लेकिन जब आरपीएफ ने सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो उसने बताया कि बजरिया स्थित वह बाॅम्बे ट्रेवल्स में बैठने वाले बल्ली के कहने पर टिकट बुक कराने के लिए आया था। एक टिकट के 150 रुपए लेता है और आरक्षण कार्यालय से टिकट बुक करवाता है।

