बेखौफ रेत माफिया, किया पुलिस पर हमला:चंबल से रेत ला रहे माफिया ने पुलिस पर की फायरिंग, टीआई को पीटा और किया ट्रैक्टर से कुचलने का प्रयास

ग्वालियर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेत माफिया के हमले के बाद उन्हें घेरने के लिए जाता हुआ पुलिस फोर्स - Dainik Bhaskar
रेत माफिया के हमले के बाद उन्हें घेरने के लिए जाता हुआ पुलिस फोर्स
  • पुरानी छावनी के जलालपुर में पुलिस पर रेत माफिया ने किया हमला
  • पुलिस फोर्स पहुंचा तो खेतों में दौड़ा दी गाड़ियां
  • 5 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉल पकड़ी, 6 आरोपी, 2 कट्‌टे व कारतूस बरामद

शुक्रवार सुबह जलालपुर में चंबल से रेत ला रहे माफिया ने पुलिस पर हमला किया है। रेत माफिया ने खुद को घिरता देख फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान टीआई पुरानी छावनी सुधीर सिंह उनके बीच में घिर गए। टीआई को पीटा गया और ट्रैक्टर से कुचलने का प्रयास किया गया। टीआई ने नाले में कूदकर जान बचाई है। जवाब में पुलिस ने भी फयरिंग की है। इसके बाद आसपास के थानों और लाइन से फोर्स मौके पर पहुंचाया गया। पुलिस ने घेराबंदी की तो रेत माफिया गाड़ियों को खेतों में दौड़ाकर भागे, लेकिन रेत से भरे 5 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पुलिस ने पकड़े हैं। इसके अलावा 6 बदमाश, दो कट्‌टे व काफी मात्रा में कारतूस भी पकड़े हैं।

रेत माफिया के हमले के बाद बिड़ला अस्पताल में इलाज कराते टीआई सुधीर सिंह
रेत माफिया के हमले के बाद बिड़ला अस्पताल में इलाज कराते टीआई सुधीर सिंह

रेत माफिया के हौसले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इनको पुलिस का बिल्कुल भी खौफ नहीं रहा है। दतिया में पुलिस जवान को रेत माफिया द्वारा गोली मारने की घटना के बाद पुलिस कप्तान अमित सांघी ने भी शहर के हाइवे पर रेत माफिया के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे। जिस पर पुरानी छावनी थाना टीआई सुधीर सिंह कुशवाह शुक्रवार सुबह जलालपुर स्थित रेलवे पुल के पास फोर्स लेकर घेराबंदी के लिए पहुंच गए। पुलिस को इनपुट था कि यहां से दर्जनों रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली निकलते है। रेत माफिया केा घेरने के लिए दोनों रास्तों पर डंपर आड़े खड़े कर रास्ता बंद कर दिया गया। इसी समय वहां से रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली निकले। रेत माफिया ने खुद को घिरा पाया तो वापस लौटने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफल नहीं हो सके। इस पर रेत की गाड़ियों के आगे चल रहे बाइक सवारों ने पुलिस पार्टी पर हमला कर बोल दिया। पुलिस पर पथराव करते हुए फायरिंग शुरू कर दी।

पुलिस पर हमला करने वालों को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा और इस तरह घसीटकर थाने ले गए, कुल 6 लोग पकड़े गए हैं, दो कट्‌टे भी मिले हैं
पुलिस पर हमला करने वालों को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा और इस तरह घसीटकर थाने ले गए, कुल 6 लोग पकड़े गए हैं, दो कट्‌टे भी मिले हैं

टीआई पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाने का किया प्रयास

रेत माफिया के हमले से पुलिस में खलबली मच गई। पर इस दौरान टीआई पुरानी छावनी माफिया के बीच में घिर गए। बदमाशों ने उनसे मारपीट की, साथ ही रेत माफिया ने भागने के लिए सड़क पर आड़ा खड़े डंपर पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से टक्कर मार दी। उसकी चपेट में आने से टीआई सुधीर सिंह घायल हो गए। इतना ही नहीं रेत माफिया ने टीआई को ट्रैक्टर से कुचलने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन टीआई ने नाला में कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई। साथी पुलिस कर्मियों ने तत्काल टीआई को बचाया और गोला का मंदिर बिड़ला अस्पताल पहुंचाया है।

पुलिस ने दिया गोलियों से जवाब

रेत माफिया के हमले का जवाब पुलिस ने भी गोलियां चलाकर दिया है। पुलिस ने जवाबी फायरिंग व पथराव किया। फोर्स बढ़ते ही रेत माफिया में खलबली मच गई। कुछ गाड़ियां छोड़कर तो कुछ गाड़ियों को खेतों में दौड़ाते हुए भागे। पुलिस ने रेत माफिया को सड़क पर दौड़ा-दौड़ा का पीटा और पकड़ा है।

पुलिस के जवाब में फायरिंग करते ही रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली खेतों में दौड़ा दिए, फिर भी पकड़े गए माफिया
पुलिस के जवाब में फायरिंग करते ही रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली खेतों में दौड़ा दिए, फिर भी पकड़े गए माफिया

पांच ट्रैक्टर, 6 बदमाश व दो कट्‌टे बरामद

पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर पांच ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली रेत से भरी पकड़ी हैं। 6 बदमाशों को पकड़ा है और इनके पास से दो कट्‌टे, 6 कारतूस भी बरामद हुए हैं। यह सभी मुरैना से चंबल की रेत भरकर यहां अवैध परिवहन करते हुए आ रहे थे।

माफिया, वन कर्मी और आईपीएस की कर चुके है हत्या

पुरानी छावनी थाना क्षेत्र के निरावली तिराहे पर वर्ष 2016 में रेत माफिया ने मुरैना से पीछा करते हुए आ रहे वन कर्मी की कुचलकर हत्या की थी। इससे पहले पुरानी छावनी थाने से सटे बानमोर थाना क्षेत्र में खनन माफिया पर कार्रवाई करने पहुंचे आईपीएस नरेन्द्र कुमार को भी खनन माफिया ने ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर मार डाला था।

कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी

पुलिस ने चंबल से रेत लेकर आने वालों पर कार्रवाई की है। कार्रवाई के दौरान रेत का अवैध परिवहन कर रहे लोगों ने पुलिस पर हमला किया है। कुछ लोग पकड़े गए हैं। अभी पूछताछ कर रहे हैं।

अमित सांघी, एसपी ग्वालियर

