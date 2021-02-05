पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीआई ने सुनाई हमले की कहानी:ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली की तरफ पुलिस पहुंची तो अचानक बदमाशों ने चारों तरफ से पथराव शुरू किया, गोलियां भी चलाई

ग्वालियर14 मिनट पहले
रेलवे पुल के नीचे बदमाशों केा पकड़ने के बाद उनकी ट्रॉली को जेसीबी से निकलवाती पुलिस - Dainik Bhaskar
रेलवे पुल के नीचे बदमाशों केा पकड़ने के बाद उनकी ट्रॉली को जेसीबी से निकलवाती पुलिस
  • रेत माफिया को भी पता है कि गाड़ी पकड़ने का मतलब राजसात
  • चंबल से अवैध उत्खनन कर रेत लेकर पहुंचे थे ग्वालियर

चंबल से रेत लेकर आने वाले वाहनों को हमने जलालपुर रेलवे पुल के नीचे फंसा लिया था। पांच ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली थे। जैसे ही पुलिस उनकी तरफ पहुंची तो अचानक न जाने कहां से कई बदमाश आ गए। बदमाशों ने चारों तरफ से घेरकर पुलिस पर पथराव और फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। अचानक हुए हमले के फौरन बाद पुलिस ने पोजिशन ली। रेत माफिया किसी भी हाल में पुल के रास्ते पर फंसे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को निकालना चाहते थे, लेकिन जब कामयाब नहीं हुए तो पुलिस पर हमला कर दिया। एक ट्रैक्टर का ड्राइवर मेरे पीछे ट्रैक्टर लेकर दौड़ा। खुद को बचाने के लिए मैंने पास के नाले में छलांग लगा दी। यदि मैं कूदकर जान नहीं बचाता तो वह मेरे ऊपर से गाड़ी निकाल ले जाता। जिसमें मैं घायल भी हो गया हूं। यह घटनाक्रम बिड़ला अस्पताल में भर्ती पुरानी छावनी टीआई सुधीर सिंह ने बताया।

हमले के बाद पुलिस ने पुरानी छावनी से मुरैना रोड पर रेत से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की लाइन लगा दी।
हमले के बाद पुलिस ने पुरानी छावनी से मुरैना रोड पर रेत से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की लाइन लगा दी।

बाइक सवारों ने किया हमला

जैसा पुलिस ने बताया है कि ग्वालियर की सीमा में दाखिल हुए रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की सुरक्षा के लिए उनके आगे-पीछे बाइक सवार बदमाश चल रहे थे। इनके पास कट्‌टे भी थे। आगे जब भी यह खतरा देखते थे तो रेत से भरे वाहनों के ड्राइवरों को अलर्ट कर देते थे। जलालपुर में पुलिस ने डंपर अड़ाकर रास्ता ब्लॉक कर दिया था। जिसमें घिरने के बाद बाइक सवारों ने ही सबसे पहले फायरिंग शुरू की थी।

मुरैना में है रेत माफिया की सेटिंग

पकड़े गए सभी बदमाश मुरैना के रहने वाले हैं। यह मुरैना के आगे चंबल से अवैध उत्खनन कर रेत लेकर ग्वालियर के लिए निकले थे। चंबल से पुरानी छावनी के बीच सराय छोला, सिविल लाइंस, नूराबाद व बानमोर थानों की सीमा से होते हुए यह ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली जलालपुर तक पहुंची। मुरैना में रेत माफिया की अच्छी सेटिंग के चलते वहां उन्हें न तो रोका गया न ही चेकिंग की गई।

हंगामे के दौरान पुलिस को ललकारते हुए रेत माफिया, इसी रोड पर हुआ आमने-सामने से टकराव
हंगामे के दौरान पुलिस को ललकारते हुए रेत माफिया, इसी रोड पर हुआ आमने-सामने से टकराव

15 हजार की बिकती है 5 हजार वाली एक ट्रॉली रेत

जैसा रेत माफिया से पता लगा है कि चंबल की रेत की काफी डिमांड ग्वालियर में रहती है। वहां से यह 5 हजार रुपए में ट्रॉली भरते हैं। एक ट्रॉली में 70 से 80 फीट रेत आती है। इसके बाद बीच के थानों से सेटिंग करते हुए ग्वालियर पहुंचते हैं। यहां एक ट्रॉली के 12 से 15 हजार रुपए तक मिल जाते हैं।

ट्रैक्टर छोड़ना नहीं चाहते हैं

अवैध रेत का कारोबार करने वाले जब पुलिस को सामने देखते हैं तो वह हमला क्यों करते हैं इसके पीछे भी कारण हैं। पकड़े गए बदमाशों ने राज उगला है कि जब अवैध रेत के साथ ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पकड़ी जाती है तो माइनिंग विभाग ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को राजसात करता है। एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली की कीमत 4 लाख रुपए के लगभग होती है। ऐसे में पकड़े जाने की स्थिति में ड्राइवर को निर्देश रहते हैं कि किसी को भी कुचलना पड़े तो कुचल दे, लेकिन गाड़ी नहीं पकड़ी जानी चाहिए।

संयुक्त ऑपरेशन चलाएंगे

रेत चंबल से आ रही थी। मुरैना जिले के भी थाने पड़ते हैं। अब इस रेत के कारोबार पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए मुरैना और ग्वालियर पुलिस संयुक्त कार्रवाई करेगी। जिससे अवैध रेत के कारोबार पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके।

अमित सांघी, एसपी ग्वालियर

