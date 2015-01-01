पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फीका रहा स्टार प्रचारकों का जादू:डबरा और ग्वालियर पूर्व सीट पर सिंधिया की 4-4 और शिवराज के 2-2 सभाएं-राेडशाे, फिर भी भाजपा हारी

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • इन दोनों सीटों पर कमलनाथ ने महज 1-1 सभा अाैर राेडशाे किया, फिर भी जीती कांग्रेस, ग्वालियर में 2 सभाएं कीं ताे हार गई

(वीरेंद्र बंसल) सरकार गिराने और बचाने वाले इस विधानसभा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस और भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारकों की सभाओं और रोडशो का जादू नहीं चला। यही वजह है कि जहां स्टार प्रचारकों ने ज्यादा ताकत झोंकी, वहां उनकी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी काे हार का सामना करना पड़ा। मसलन, ग्वालियर पूर्व और डबरा विधानसभा सीट पर राज्यसभा सांसद ज्याेतिरादित्य सिंधिया और सीएम शिवराज सिंह चाैहान ने ऐड़ी चाेटी का जाेर लगाया। सिंधिया ने 4 और शिवराज ने 2 से 3 सभाएं और 1-1 राेडशाे अपने प्रत्याशियाें के समर्थन में किए, लेकिन दाेनाें सीटाें पर कमल नहीं खिला पाए।

डबरा में तीन बार से विधायक चुनीं जा रहीं इमरती देवी भाजपा की प्रत्याशी थीं लेकिन वे हार गईं। इसी तरह ग्वालियर पूर्व से मुन्नालाल गोयल भी जीत दोहरा नहीं पाए। इसके उलट ग्वालियर सीट पर कांग्रेस की जीत के लिए पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ ने ताकत झोंकी। उन्होंने जिले में सबसे अधिक 02 सभाएं यहीं की और एक राेडशाे भी सुनील शर्मा के समर्थन में किया, लेकिन वे इस सीट पर नहीं जीत पाए। यहां से भाजपा के प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर जीते। तीनों सीटों पर उछाले गए मुद्दे किसी काम नहीं आए। कांग्रेस का दलबदल और बिकाऊ वाला आराेप काम कर गया।

कहां, किसने कितनी सभाएं और राेड शाे किए

आयटम वाला राग भी नहीं चला
कमलनाथ ने जब आयटम कहा ताे भाजपा ने इसे महिला अस्मिता से जाेड़ा और मुद्दा बनाया। इस घटनाक्रम के बाद डबरा में जितनी भी सभाएं भाजपा नेताओं ने कीं, उनमें इस बात काे प्रमुखता से रखा गया। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चाैहान ने कमलनाथ के खिलाफ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष साेनिया गांधी काे पत्र भी लिख दिया। जवाब में कमलनाथ ने भी पत्र लिखा। इमरती देवी ने भी इस शब्द पर कई बार मतदाताओं से सहानुभूति लेने की कोशिश की, लेकिन ये बातें भाजपा के पक्ष में वाेटाें में तब्दील नहीं हाे सकीं।

