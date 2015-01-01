पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेंका पानी, फिसली कुर्सी:मास्क नहीं पहनने पर एसडीएम ने ठेलेवाले के चेहरे पर फेंका पानी; कलेक्टर ने पद से हटाया

ग्वालियर12 मिनट पहले
  
एसडीएम अनिल बनवारिया

शहर में मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के साथ जिला प्रशासन अब अलग तरीके से पेश आ रही है। सोमवार को सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो काफी चर्चित हो रहा है। इसमें एसडीएम झांसी रोड एक ठेले वाले के मास्क नहीं पहने होने पर मुंह पर पानी फेंकते नजर आ रहे हैं। हालांकि ये घटना रविवार शाम की बताई जा रही है। कलेक्टर ने आदेश जारी कर एसडीएम को पद से हटा दिया है।

वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद से एसडीएम का मोबाइल बंद आ रहा है।

हुआ ये था कि रविवार शाम को सिटी सर्कल में एसडीएम के मार्ग दर्शन में टीमें बिना मास्क के बाहर निकलने वालों पर कार्रवाई के लिए निकलीं थी। एसडीएम झांसी रोड अनिल बनवारिया फूलबाग एरिया में पहुंचे तो वहां एक सिंघाड़े का ठेला लगाने वाला बिना मास्क के मिला। एसडीएम ने उसे पास आने के लिए कहा तो वह भागने लगा। ठेले का चक्कर लगाने लगा। इस पर एसडीएम अनिल बनवरिया ने उसी की बाल्टी से पानी भरकर चेहरे पर फेंक दिया। इसके बाद दो बार ऐसा और किया गया है। पर ये बात सोमवर दोपहर सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो आने के बाद काफी चर्चा में आई है। अभी इस पर एसडीएम का कहना है कि मास्क पहनना उसी ठेले वाले के लिए जरूरी था। इसके साथ ही कलेक्टर द‌वारा तीन दिन में जवाब भी मांगा गया है।

100 रुपए से 500 तक के चालान
अभी ग्वालियर में मास्क नहीं पहनने पर प्रशासन 100 रुपए से लेकर 500 रुपए तक चालान बना रहा है। 3 दिन पहले क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में 500 रुपए के चालान पर सहमति बनी थी। यह प्रस्ताव शासन को अनुमति के लिए भेजा है। फैसला होना बाकी है।

पीड़ित मारपीट का मामला दर्ज करा सकता है एसडीएम पर : वकील

हाई कोर्ट के सीनियर वकील पंकज दुबे ने बताया एसडीएम स्वयं एक न्यायालय है। उनके द्वारा किया गया इस तरह का काम कोर्ट की अवमानना है। ऐसे में अगर पीड़ित हाई कोर्ट को लिखता है, तो उच्च न्यायालय स्वत: संज्ञान ले सकता है। इसके अलावा पीड़ित मारपीट और मान हानि का केस करवा सकता है। यही काम यदि कोई आम व्यक्ति द्वारा शासकीय कर्मचारी से किया जाता तो वह शासकीय कार्य में बाधा के साथ मारपीट, गाली-गलौच समेत 5 धाराओं औ मास्क की कार्रवाई के अलावा मकान तक नपती करा सकता है।

