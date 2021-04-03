पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही का आलम:नगर निगम से मांगा मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र, मिला जन्म प्रमाण-पत्र, बाद में सुधारा

रमन पोपली | ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • नगर निगम की महत्वपूर्ण जन्म-मृत्यु पंजीयन शाखा में आंखों पर पट्‌टी बांधकर काम करते हैं कर्मचारी

ग्वालियर नगर निगम ने गोल पहाड़िया स्थित शंकर कॉलोनी निवासी वृंदावन के साथ अजीब मजाक किया। उन्होंने अपनी 80 वर्षीय माता रामकुंअर के मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र के लिए नगर निगम में आवेदन जमा किया था, लेकिन निगम में आंखों पर पट्‌टी बांधकर बैठे कर्मचारी ने रामकुंअर की मृत्यु के दिन का जन्म प्रमाण-पत्र जारी कर दिया। इस गलती की ओर ध्यान दिलाने के बाद वृंदावन ने गलती सुधारने के लिए नगर निगम दफ्तर के दसियों चक्कर काटे। आखिरकार, जब दैनिक भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने नगर निगम के अफसरों का ध्यान इस गलती की ओर आकर्षित कराया, तब 4 फरवरी को रामकुंअर का मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र जारी किया गया।

गोल पहाड़िया निवासी रामकुंअर का 20 नवंबर, 2020 को बीमारी के कारण निधन हो गया था। उनके पुत्र ने मां के अंतिम संस्कार के बाद नगर निगम के वार्ड क्रमांक 38 के जनमित्र केंद्र पर मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र के लिए आवेदन किया। नगर निगम ने 21 जनवरी, 2021 को वृंदावन को उनकी मां का मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र के बजाए जन्म प्रमाण-पत्र थमा दिया। जिस दिन मां का स्वर्गवास हुआ उसी दिन व उसी वर्ष का जन्म प्रमाण पत्र देखकर वृंदावन का माथा ठनका। उन्होंने इस गलती को ठीक कराने के लिए नगर निगम के अफसरों के कई चक्कर लगाए, लेकिन हर बार उसे निराशा हाथ लगी।

इस मामले में जानकारी मिलने पर दैनिक भास्कर ने 3 फरवरी को नगर निगम के अफसरों से संपर्क किया। इसका असर यह हुआ कि गुरुवार 4 फरवरी को नगर निगम के एक कर्मचारी ने वृंदावन के घर पहुंचकर उनकी मां के मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र की पांच प्रतियां दे दीं।

स्टाफ की गलती से बन गया था जन्म प्रमाण-पत्र
आपने जब यह मामला मेरे संज्ञान लाया था, उसके बाद मैंने इसकी जानकारी ली। आवेदन करने वाले के कागज तो सही थे, लेकिन जनमित्र केंद्र पर बैठे व्यक्ति ने फाॅर्म पर गलती से ध्यान नहीं दिया था। जिसके कारण ऐसा हुआ था। अब हमने प्रमाण पत्र को सही करके संबंधित व्यक्ति के घर पर मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र की कॉपी भेज दी है।
-प्रदीप श्रीवास्तव, रजिस्ट्रार जन्म एवं मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र

मां का जन्म प्रमाण-पत्र देखकर आंसू आ गए...

हम तो पहले ही मां की मौत के सदमे में थे। लेकिन नगर निगम से मां का जन्म प्रमाण-पत्र मिला तो उसे देखकर मेरे आंसू निकल आए। मैं दौड़ा-दौड़ा वार्ड कार्यालय पहुंचा लेकिन वहां से मुझे भगा दिया गया। फिर मैं बड़े साहब के पास पहुंचा तो उन्होंने कहा- आवेदन दे दो। मैंने उनसे कहा- साहब मैंने मरघट की रसीद लगाई है, जिसमें दाह संस्कार का उल्लेख है, पर उन्होंने कोई सुनवाई नहीं की। उसके बाद बुधवार को दैनिक भास्कर के रिपोर्टर से संपर्क किया।

रिपोर्टर ने जैसे ही अफसरों से बात की, तो चार फरवरी को नगर निगम का एक कर्मचारी मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र की पांच प्रतियां मेरे पास लेकर आया। मुझसे कहा- गलती हो गई थी। अब ठीक बना दिया है।”
(जैसा की भास्कर को वृंदावन ने बताया।)

