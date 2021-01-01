पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:तिरंगे की शान ही बन गई शहजाद खान की पहचान

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहलेलेखक: संजय बौहरे
राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को डोरी पर चढ़ाने का पूर्वाभ्यास करते हवलदार शहजाद। - Dainik Bhaskar
राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को डोरी पर चढ़ाने का पूर्वाभ्यास करते हवलदार शहजाद।
  • 38 साल से तिरंगे काे डाेरी पर चढ़ाते और उतारते हैं

ये हैं शहजाद खान। एसएएफ की 14वीं बटालियन में हवलदार हैं, लेकिन इनकी पहचान बन गया है राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगे का सम्मान, क्याेंकि ये काम वे 38 साल से कर रहे हैं। गणतंत्र दिवस पर एसएएफ के परेड ग्राउंड में वे सुबह राष्ट्रीय ध्वज काे डोरी पर चढ़ाएंगे और शाम को ध्वज को डोरी से उतारेंगे।

ग्वालियर में हर स्वतंत्रता दिवस और गणतंत्र दिवस पर हाेने वाले मुख्य समाराेहाें में ध्वज को चढ़ाना और उतारने की जिम्मेदारी उनकी ही रहती है। बकाैल श्री खान का कहना है कि उन्हें इस ड्यूटी का हर छह महीने में इंतजार रहता है। शहजाद स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर आखिरी बार ध्वज को चढ़ाएंगे और उतारेंगे, क्योंकि अक्टूबर 2021 में वे सेवानिवृत्त हाे जाएंगे।

शहजाद की ड्यूटी के दौरान कई मौके ऐसे आए जब वह इन दिवस पर बटालियन के साथ शहर से बाहर थे, लेकिन अफसरों ने बाहर की ड्यूटी निरस्त कर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के सम्मान की ड्यूटी के लिए उन्हें यहां बुलाया।

ध्वज संहिता में क्या

  • झंडा ऐसे सम्मानपूर्ण जगह पर फहराया जाए, जहां से वह स्पष्ट रूप से दिखाई दे।
  • झंडा सूर्योदय से सूर्यास्त तक फहराया जाता है, विशेष अवसरों पर इसे रात में फहराया जा सकता है।
  • झंडा सदा स्फूर्ति से फहराया जाए और धीरे-धीरे आदर के साथ उतारा जाए।
  • इस बात का ध्यान रखा जाए कि झंडे को बिगुल की आवाज के साथ ही फहराया और उतारा जाए।
  • किसी दूसरे झंडे को राष्ट्रीय झंडे से ऊंचा या ऊपर नहीं लगाया जाएगा, न बराबर में रखा जाएगा।
  • जब झंडा फट जाए या मैला हो जाए तो उसे एकांत में पूरा नष्ट किया जाए।
