यहां है सबसे कड़ा मुकाबला:डबरा में इमरती समधी से मात्र 626 वोट आगे, आगर में मात्र 500 मतों का अंतर; भांडेर में कांग्रेस फिर आगे

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
शिवराज सरकार में मंत्री और भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी को अपनी जीत का विश्वास है। वह कार्यकर्ताओं से लगातार मिल रही हैं। हालांकि वह अपने समधी के साथ कांटे की टक्कर में हैं।
  • ग्वालियर ईस्ट में भाजपा के मुन्नालाल गोयल और सतीश सिकरवार के बीच कांटे की फाइट है

मध्यप्रदेश में 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में वोटों की गिनती जारी है। अब तक मिले रुझानों में भाजपा स्पष्ट जीत की ओर बढ़ रही है। वहीं पांच सीटें ऐसी हैं, जहां पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों के बीच कांटे की टक्कर है। जहां एक तरफ शिवराज सरकार के ज्यादातर मंत्री निर्णायक जीत हासिल करते दिख रहे हैं। वहीं डबरा सीट से मंत्री इमरती देवी और उनके समधी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे के बीच कांटे की टक्कर है। हर एक राउंड के बाद नतीजे बदल रहे हैं। नौवे राउंड तक इमरती केवल 626 वोटों से आगे हैं।

भांडेर के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फूल सिंह बरैया मतगणना स्थल पर जमे हुए हैं।
भांडेर में कांग्रेस के फूल सिंह बरैया भाजपा की रक्षा राम सिरोनिया से महज 263 मतों से आगे चल रहे हैं। वहीं आगर में कांग्रेस के विपिन वानखेड़े और भाजपा के मनोहर ऊंटवाल के बेटे मनोज ऊंटवाल के बीच कांटे की टक्कर है। यहां पर विपिन 500 वोटों से लीड लेकर चल रहे हैं। यहां पर हर राउंड के बाद भाजपा और कांग्रेस उलटफेर कर रहे हैं। वहीं, अम्बाह में भाजपा के कमलेश जाटव और कांग्रेस सत्यप्रकाश सखवार से 2372 से ज्यादा वोटों से आगे चल रही हैं। वहीं ग्वालियर ईस्ट में भाजपा के मुन्नालाल गोयल और सतीश सिकरवार के बीच कांटे की फाइट है।

ये मंत्री निर्णायक जीत की ओर

वहीं शिवराज सरकार में सात-आठ मंत्री निर्णायक जीत ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। इसमें बमोरी से महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया, अनूपपुर में बिसाहूलाल सिंह, सांची से प्रभुराम चौधरी, बदनावर से राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव, सांवेर से तुलसीराम सिलावट और सुरखी से गोविंद सिंह राजपूत की जीत लगभग तय मानी जा रही है।

