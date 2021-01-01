पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यापमं कांड:बीटेक की छात्रा रही एसआई को सीबीआई ने बनाया आरोपी, निर्मला की जगह दी थी पीएमटी

ग्वालियर
  • कॉपी लिंक

व्यापमं कांड की जांच कर रही सीबीआई ने फर्जी तरीके से पीएमटी देने के मामले में बीटेक की छात्रा रही रीना सिन्हा को आरोपी बनाया है। रीना पर निर्मला सोलंकी की जगह पीएमटी देने का आरोप है। गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए रीना की ओर से मप्र हाई कोर्ट की ग्वालियर बेंच में अग्रिम जमानत याचिका दायर की गई, जिस पर सुनवाई करते हुए जस्टिस शील नागू और जस्टिस आनंद पाठक की डिवीजन बेंच ने अंतरिम राहत प्रदान की है।

इसमें याचिकाकर्ता के गिरफ्तार होने की स्थिति में 50 हजार के निजी मुचलके पर रिहा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। वर्तमान में रीना बिहार पुलिस में एसआई के पद पर कार्यरत हैं।

एडवोकेट आरबीएस तोमर ने बताया - रीना सिन्हा ने वर्ष 2008 में मुज्जफरपुर इंस्टीट्यूट आफ टेक्नोलॉजी में प्रवेश लिया था। प्रत्येक सेमेस्टर में वे डिस्टिंक्शन के साथ उत्तीर्ण हुईं। जबकि सीबीआई ने जवाब में कहा है कि निर्मला सोलंकी के प्रवेश फार्म पर जो फोटो चस्पा थी, वह उनकी फोटो से भिन्न थी।

इस कारण जांच एजेंसी ने फोटो एसईडीक्यू भोपाल को भेजे। साथ ही ओएमआर शीट, प्रश्न पत्र के बुकलेट पर की गई लिखावट को हैंड राइटिंग विशेषज्ञ के पास जांच के लिए भेजा गया। इससे यह पुष्टि हुई कि निर्मला सोलंकी का फोटो, प्रवेश फार्म पर चस्पा किए गए फोटो से भिन्न है। सीबीआई जांच के दौरान रीना सिन्हा की भूमिका बतौर सॉल्वर सामने आई।

जांच रिपोर्ट में इस तथ्य की पुष्टि हुई कि दोनों हैंडराइटिंग एक ही व्यक्ति की है। फिलहाल हाई कोर्ट ने रीना सिन्हा को अंतरिम राहत दी है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 2 फरवरी को होगी। इसी तरह व्यापमं फर्जीवाड़े की आरोपी डॉ. वोल्गा कैथवार को विशेष न्यायालय सीबीआई से अंतरिम राहत मिल गई है। वर्ष 2011 में भोपाल के निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज में नियमविरुद्ध तरीके से प्रवेश लेने के मामले में डॉ. कैथवार को सीबीआई ने आरोपी बनाया है।

भाई काे सिपाही बनवाने के लिए आरक्षक बना साॅल्वर दोनों को जेल भेजा
शिवपुरी एसपी ऑफिस में पदस्थ आरक्षक अनिल भदौरिया और उसके छोटे भाई सुनील भदौरिया को सीबीआई काेर्ट के विशेष न्यायाधीश सुरेंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने पांच-पांच साल की कैद और 3700 रुपए के अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई है। शुक्रवार काे फैसला सुनाने के बाद काेर्ट ने दाेनाें आराेपियाें काे जेल भेज दिया।

2012 में आयोजित आरक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा में सुनील भदौरिया ने दो जगह से फार्म भरा था। 30 सितंबर 2012 को आयोजित परीक्षा में साइंस कॉलेज स्थित सेंटर पर सुनील भदौरिया ने परीक्षा दी और दूसरे केंद्र (हरिदर्शन स्कूल) पर आरक्षक अनिल ने परीक्षा दी थी। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब सभी परीक्षार्थियों के फार्म की छंटनी की गई। इसमें पता चला कि एक ही आवेदक ने दो फार्म भरे और दोनों जगह से परीक्षा भी दी। वर्ष 2015 में इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई कोे सुपुर्द की गई।

