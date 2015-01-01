पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेंबर भवन में उद्यमियों की चर्चा:तीन महीने में अपग्रेड हो जाएगी उद्योगों के लिए एकल खिड़की प्रणाली: जॉन किंग्सली

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
चेंबर भवन में औद्योगिक विकास पर चर्चा करते जॉन किंग्सली।
  • एमपीआईडीसी के प्रबंध संचालक की चेंबर भवन में उद्यमियों से चर्चा

उद्योगों की समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए प्रदेश के सिंगल विण्डो सिस्टम को अपग्रेड कर भारत सरकार से जोड़ा जा रहा है। ताकि उद्योगों की राज्य-केंद्र संबंधी सभी समस्याओं का निराकरण एक ही खिड़की से हो सके। यह प्रणाली करीब तीन माह में अपग्रेड हो जाएगी। यह बात एमपीआईडीसी भोपाल के प्रबंध संचालक जॉन किंग्सली ने शुक्रवार को चेंबर भवन में कही। वे उद्यमियों के साथ औद्योगिक विकास एवं समस्याओं पर चर्चा कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार सर्विस गारंटी अधिनियम में भी बदलाव करने जा रही है ताकि समय सीमा में समस्याओं का निराकरण हो सके।

श्री किंग्सली ने बताया कि नवीन उद्योगों के लिए भूमि की कमी को दूर करने औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों का सर्वे किया जा रहा ताकि खाली प्लॉट दिए जा सकें। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन ही प्लॉट बुक किए जा सकते हैं। गिरवाई औद्योगिक क्षेत्र को शीघ्र ही अधिसूचित औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बनाने का प्रयास किया जा रहे हैं। इस मौके पर एमपीआईडीसी ग्वालियर के कार्यकारी संचालक सुरेश कुमार, चेंबर के संयुक्त अध्यक्ष प्रशांत गंगवाल, मानसेवी सचिव डॉ. प्रवीण अग्रवाल, मानसेवी संयुक्त सचिव ब्रजेश गोयल, कोषाध्यक्ष वसंत अग्रवाल, ग्वालियर इण्डस्ट्रियल एरिया के सचिव जगदीश मित्तल, महाराजपुरा इण्डस्ट्रियल एरिया के अध्यक्ष संजय कपूर, बाराघाटा इण्डस्ट्रियल एरिया के अध्यक्ष सोबरन सिंह तोमर, गिरवाई औद्योगिक क्षेत्र से नितिन तिवारी, स्टोन पार्क एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सत्यप्रकाश शुक्ला सहित बड़ी संख्या में उद्यमी शामिल हुए।

उद्यमियों ने यह रखीं मांगें

  • औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में स्थापित 30 वर्ष पुरानी इकाइयों के भुखंडों को फ्री होल्ड किया जाए।
  • बानमौर औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में अति आधुनिक फायर स्टेशन की स्थापना की जाए।
  • नवीन औद्योगिक नीति लागू की जाए।
  • उद्योग मित्र योजना को पुनः लागू कर इसका सरलीकरण किया जाए।
  • भूमि आवंटन व हस्तांतरण नियम में आवश्यक संशोधन किए जाएं।
  • महाप्रबंधक के साथ प्रति माह बैठक का आयोजन एमपीसीसीआई में किया जाए।
  • औद्योगिक भूमि उप पट्टा शुल्क की दरों में की गई अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि को वापिस लिया जाए।
  • संधारण शुल्क में की गई अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि वापस ली जाए।
