मौसम ने बदला मिजाज:पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी से शहर में बढ़ी ठिठुरन, रात का तापमान 9.7 डिग्री पर आया

ग्वालियर9 मिनट पहले
बुधवार को धुंध से सुबह की शुरूआत हुई
  • अंचल में लगातार बढ़ेगी ठंड
  • 18 दिसंबर के बाद आ सकता है कोहरा

उत्तर भारत से चलने वाली ठंडी हवा ने पूरे अंचल के मौसम का मिजाज बदल दिया है। शहर में तापमान तेजी से गिर रहा है। इस कारण ठिठुरन का अहसास होने लगा है। यही कारण है कि अब शहर के लोग अलाव का सहारा लेते नजर आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार का दिन कोल्ड डे माना गया था। बुधवार को भी रात का तापमान 9.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है। बीते चार दिन में न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट आई है। यही कारण है कि ठंड बढ़ गई है।

आखिरकार मौसम ने अपने रंग दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर के चलते उत्तर भारत के पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी जारी है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फ गिरने से ठंडी हवा चल पड़ी है। इस ठंडी हवा ने पूरे उत्तर भारत को प्रभावित करना शुरू कर दिया है तो अंचल और ग्वालियर कैसे बचा रह सकता था। उत्तर से चल रही बर्फीली हवा का असर शहर में भी देखने को मिल रहा है। यही कारण है कि दो दिन पहले जहां ठंड का नाम नहीं था वहां अब लोग ठिठुरते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसी को ठिठुरन वाली ठंड कहा जाता है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक सीके उपाध्याय की माने तो आने वाले 3 से 4 दिन में ठंड तेजी से बढ़ेगी। पारा नीचे की ओर जाएगा। इससे ठिठुरन भी बढ़ेगी। क्योंकि पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी लगातार जारी है। इस कारण उत्तर से चलने वाली ठंडी हवा में कोई कमी नहीं आएगी। साथ ही सुबह-सुबह धुंध और दोपहर में धूप रहेगी। आने वाले दिनों में जल्द कोहरा भी आने वाला है।

अलाव का लिया सहारा

अचानक बढ़ी ठंड से बचने के लिए लोग सुबह और शाम अलाव का सहारा ले रहे हैं। शहर में ऐसे लोग जिनके पास कोई छत नहीं है वह मंदिर और सार्वजनिक पार्क में शरण लिए हुए हैं। ऐसे लोगों के लिए नगर निगम जल्द अलाव जलवाएगा। जिससे उन्हें ठंड से बचाया जा सके।

18 के बाद कोहरा

मौसम विभाग की माने तो अब ठंड ने जोर पकड़ लिया है। 18 दिसंबर के बाद कोहरा भी अपनी आमद देगा। कोहरा के कारण जन जीवन काफी प्रभावित होता है। विशेषकर यातायात पर सबसे ज्यादा असर पड़ता है।

