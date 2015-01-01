पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्लड़ प्लाज्मा के दलालों पर कसा शिकंजा:एडीशनल एसपी के नेतृत्व में एसपी ने बनाई विशेष टीम, तीन संदेही पकड़े, एफआईआर की तैयारी

ग्वालियर37 मिनट पहले
पड़ाव थाना के बाहर खड़े पुलिस अफसर, तीन संदेही पकड़े हैं
  • पड़ाव थाना में रात को हो जाएगी एफआईआर

दतिया के व्यापारी की अपोलो अस्पताल में मौत का मामला उलझ गया है। ब्लड़ प्लाजा के बड़े रैकेट का खुलासा हुआ है। इसमें जेएएच के लैब् तकनीशियन के भाई के साथ तीन लोगों के नाम सामने आए हैं। शनिवार रात कलेक्टर कौशलेन्द्र विक्रम सिंह, एसपी अमित सांघी 2 घंटे तक पड़ाव थाना में खड़े रहे हैं। क्योंकि सीएम ने इस मौत के बाद मामले को संज्ञान में लिया है। कार्रवाई के लिए एडीशनल एसपी सतेन्द्र सिंह तोमर के नेतृत्व में स्पेशल टीम का गठन किया गया है। रात 12 बजे तक तीन लोगों पर एफआईआर की तैयारी भी कर ली गई है। तीन संदेही भी पकड़े हैं।

यह था मामला

दतिया के खजांची मोहल्ला निवासी 46 वर्षीय मनोज कुमार गुप्ता इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स के कारोबारी थे। तीन दिसंबर 2020 को उनको कोविड संक्रमण के चलते ग्वालियर के पड़ाव थानाक्षेत्र स्थित अपोलो अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। यहां उनको 8 दिसंबर को प्लाज्मा चढ़ाया गया, तभी से व्यापारी की हालत बिगड़ गई थी। 10 दिसंबर सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया था। मृतक के साले नरेश ने नकली प्लाजा चढ़ाने का आरोप लगाया था। इस दौरान अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों की सिफारिस पर अपोलो के कर्मचारी जगदीश भदकारिया, वेदांश हॉस्पिटल के कर्मचारी महेश मौर्य और खुद को जेएएच का कर्मचारी बताने वाले अजय त्यागी का नाम सामने आया था। अजय का भाई मनीष जेएएच में लैब तकनीशियन है।

सीएम के हस्तक्षेप के बाद बनाई टीम

इस मामले को सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने संज्ञान में लिया है। इसके बाद कलेक्टर, एसपी इस मामले में गंभीर हो गए हैं। जगदीश भदाकारिया, महेश मौर्य व अजय त्यागी पर एफआईआर की पूरी तैयारी हो गई है। रात तीनों पर ब्लड़ प्लाज्मा का रैकेट चलाने और ठगने का मामला दर्ज हो जाएगा। इसके अलावा एसपी ने एएसपी शहर सतेन्द्र तोमर के नेतृत्व में टीम बनाई है जिसमें डीएसपी रत्नेश तोमर, सीएसपी नागेन्द्र सिंह, थाना प्रभारी पड़ाव विवेक अष्ठाना, एसआई एमके शर्मा, एसआई क्राइम ब्रांच नरेन्द्र सिंह, प्रधान आक्षक गुलशन, आरक्षक रामवीर, घनश्याम जाट व संजीव यादव को शामिल किया गया है।

