जहरीला कारोबार:मसालों में मिला रहे थे सेहत के लिए घातक केमिकल; 725 किलो मसाले व केमिकल जब्त, 220 किलो नष्ट कराए

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

सिटी सेंटर के पास महलगांव स्थित कुंदन नगर में एक मसाला फैक्ट्री में जिला प्रशासन एवं खाद्य विभाग ने शरीर के लिए हानिकारक केमिकलों की मिलावट मसालों में पकड़ी है। देवगृह उद्योग में हुई छापामार कार्रवाई में साइट्रिक एसिड, मोनो-सोडियम और ग्लूटोमेट बड़ी मात्रा में पाया गया। टीम ने अमानक पाते हुए इन केमिकल और इनसे तैयार किए मसाले जब्त कर लिए हैं। जिसमें 654 किलो मसाले और 71 किलो केमिकल है।

इसके अलावा टीम ने सड़े-गले व एक्सपायरी डेट के 220 किलो मसाले और पोहा मौके पर ही नष्ट कराया। ये फैक्ट्री आकाश सिंघल की है और टीम ने फैक्ट्री से मिर्ची, हल्दी व धनिया पाउडर, एमएसजी व साइट्रिक एसिड सहित अन्य खाद्य पदार्थों के 7 नमूने लिए। जिन्हें जांच के लिए भोपाल स्थित राज्य खाद्य प्रयाेगशाला भेजा जाएगा। अमानक मसाले और केमिकल मिलने के बाद प्रशासन ने इस फैक्ट्री को सील कर दिया है।

गोदाम से यह सामान किया जब्त
जीरावन- 26 किलो, महेश जीरावन- 150 किलो, मिर्च पाउडर- 233 किलो, हल्दी पाउडर- 233 किलो, धनिया पाउडर- 12 किलो, ग्लूटामेट- 23 किलो, साइट्रिक एसिड- 48 किलो, 220 किलो मसाला-पोहा नष्ट, अमचूर- 120 किलो, पोहा- 60 किलो, जीरावन मसाला- 40 किलो

डॉक्टर ने कहा- लिवर, किडनी और आंत को नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं ये केमिकल
साइट्रिक एसिड: इसके जरिए मसालों में खट्टापन लाया जाता है, इसे मिलाकर बने मसालों का लगातार उपयोग करने पर साइट्रिक एसिड खाने की नली के जरिए लिवर, किडनी तक पहुंचता है और फिर उन्हें बड़े स्तर पर नुकसान पहुंचाता है। इसके उपयोग से एसिडिटी की भी गंभीर बीमारी होती है।

मोनोसोडियम: इस केमिकल के उपयोग से सीधे तौर पर किडनी प्रभावित होती है और हड्डियों के भी गंभीर रोग होते हैं।
ग्लूटोमेट: ये केमिकल शरीर में एसिड बनाता है और इससे आंत व लिवर पर सीधा असर पड़ता है। साथ ही ये केमिकल शरीर में टिशु को भी नुकसान पहुंचाता है।
(जैसा कि जीआरएमसी के मेडिसिन विभाग के प्रोफेसर डॉ. अजय पाल ने बताया)

