पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उत्पात:मुरार में घरों में पथराव, 6 गाड़ियों के कांच भी फोड़े

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुरार में सोमवार रात 11 बजे सिरफिरे युवकों ने घरों में पथराव किया और सड़क पर खड़ी 6 गाड़ियों के कांच फोड़ दिए। पथराव में एक युवक घायल हुआ है। घटना से गुस्साए लोग रात को मुरार थाने पहुंच गए। लोगों का कहना था कि पहले भी सिरफिरों ने उत्पात मचाकर 11 गाड़ियों के कांच फोड़े थे। लगातार हो रहीं इन घटनाओं ने पुलिस के सुरक्षा के दावों की पोल खोल दी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार रात करीब 11 बजे दो बाइक पर सवार आधा दर्जन युवकों ने सबसे पहले बारादरी चौराहा, फिर ईदगाह और इसके बाद सात नंबर चौराहे के आसपास उत्पात मचाया। सिरफिरों ने घरों में पथराव किया और घरों के बाहर रखी गाड़ियों के कांच फोड़ना शुरू किया। इससे घरों में मौजूद लोग घबरा गए। यह लोग बाहर आए तो डंडे और सरिए हाथ में लिए युवक भागते दिखे। नाराज लोग रात में मुरार थाने पहुंचे और शिकायत की लेकिन पुलिस ने रात तक न एफआईआर दर्ज की और न नाकाबंदी की।

खिड़की पर लगा पत्थर: मुरार में रहने वाले रमेश सिंह ने बताया कि मैं अपने कमरे में सो रहा था, तभी अचानक खिड़की का कांच फूटा। मैं नीचे गया तो हाथ में सरिया लिए युवक भाग रहे थे। आगे जाकर युवकों ने सड़क किनारे खड़ी कार का कांच फोड़ दिया। यह हरकत नशेड़ियों की लग रही है। यह लोग तोड़फोड़ करते जा रहे थे और शोर मचा रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें