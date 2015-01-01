पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मास्क पर सख्ती.. लेकिन दुकानाें के बाहर न गाेले और न रस्सियां, अब सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी भूल गए लोग

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
इस लापरवाही के कारण काेराेना की दूसरी लहर घातक

बाजारों में मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले लोगों की भीड़ के साथ दूसरी बड़ी समस्या सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर बरती जा रही लापरवाही भी है। यही वजह कोरोना संक्रमण के लिए जिम्मेदार है। बाजारों में शादियों की खरीदारी के लिए लोग बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन के दाैरान जिन दुकानों के बाहर गोले और रस्सियों की बाउंड्री हुआ करती थीं, अब वहां भीड़ को रोकने के लिए ऐसी कोई बाधा नहीं है। लोगों के बीच दो गज की दूरी तो छोड़ो दो इंच की भी दूरी नहीं है। भास्कर ने अलग-अलग बाजारों का हाल देखा।

नजरबाग मार्केट
पहले से ही संकरे इस कपड़ा बाजार में सोमवार को इतनी भीड़ थी कि लोग एक-दूसरे को धक्का देकर निकल रहे थे। रिपोर्टर भी धक्के खाकर एक गली से दूसरी गली पहुंचा। यहां नजरबाग मार्केट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेश बंसल ने बताया कि अनलॉक के समय दुकानों के बाहर रस्सियों से दूरी बनाने की कोशिश की थी। गोले भी यहां पर बनाए थे, लेकिन अब इतनी भीड़ है कि हम लोग इसे लेकर कुछ नहीं कर सकते हैं। मास्क लगाने की अपील कर सकते हैं, लेकिन भीड़ के कारण सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग इस मार्केट में बना पाना असंभव लगता है।

हजीरा मार्केट
यहां हर दुकान के बाहर लोगों की भीड़ बहुत ज्यादा थी। किसी दुकान के बाहर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाने के लिए कोई गोले, कोई दूरी नहीं बनाई गई थी। लोग एक दूसरे से सटकर खरीदारी में लग हुए थे। कोई टीम कार्रवाई के लिए नहीं पहुंची।

महाराज बाड़ा: बिना मास्क मिली महिला, डीएसपी ने हाथ जोड़कर दिया मास्क, कहा- बच्चे की तो चिंता करें

बिना मास्क के आई महिलाओं के पुलिस ने जोड़े हाथ फिर मास्क भी दिया।
बिना मास्क के आई महिलाओं के पुलिस ने जोड़े हाथ फिर मास्क भी दिया।

सोमवार शाम 7:30 बजे महाराज बाड़े पर बिना मास्क लगाए महिलाएं खरीदारी करने आईं थीं। कुछ अपने बच्चों के साथ घूम रही थीं। इसी दौरान डीएसपी ट्रैफिक नरेश अन्नोटिया पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ बिना मास्क के निकले लोगों का चालान काट रहे थे। इन महिलाओं को डीएसपी और उनके साथ मौजूद महिला पुलिसकर्मियों ने रोका। इन्हें अपनी तरफ से मास्क देकर कहा- कम से कम अपने बच्चों का मुंह देखकर ही सावधानी बरतें। क्योंकि अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है और यही आपको कोरोना से बचाएगी। यह सुनकर महिलाओं ने आगे से लापरवाही न बरतने की बात कही। यहां करीब चार घंटे तक ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की। बिना मास्क के निकले 57 लोगों के चालान काटे।

दूसरे दिन सिर्फ 68 चालान ही कर पाईं 3 कोविड मोबाइल वैन
शहर में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को देखकर बिना मास्क और शारीरिक दूरी का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर कार्रवाई के लिए चलाई गई कोविड मोबाइल वैन की कार्रवाई दूसरे दिन ही ठंडी पड़ गई। पहले दिन 142 चालान काटे, लेकिन दूसरे दिन यह संख्या आधे से भी कम रह गई। सोमवार को महज 68 चालान कोविड मोबाइल वैन कर पाईं। लश्कर क्षेत्र की कोविड मोबाइल वैन के स्टाफ ने तो एक भी चालान नहीं काटा। सिर्फ तीन कोविड मोबाइल वैन ने चालान किए। उधर, एसडीएम और उनकी टीमों ने 277 लोगों से 36000 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला।

