मौसम:धुंध और बादल के साथ हुई रविवार की सुबह, न्यूनतम तापमान 14.8 डिग्री रहने से नहीं हुआ ठंड का अहसास

ग्वालियर36 मिनट पहले
आसमान में रविवार सुबह धुंध छाने से नहीं दिखी धूप
  • 24 घंटे में चलेगी ठंडी हवा , बढ़ेगी ठंड

शहर के मौसम की शुरुआत रविवार को धुंध और आसमान में छाए बादलों के साथ हुई है। बादल होने से रात का तापमान उछला है। न्यूनतम तापमान 14.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ है, जो सामान्य से 7.3 डिग्री अधिक है। यही कारण है कि शहर के लोगों को ठंड का अहसास नहीं हुआ है। शनिवार को भी अधिकतम तापमान 26.0 डिग्री रहा था, जो सामान्य से 1.1 डिग्री ही ज्यादा रहा है।

मौसम विभाग की माने तो यह तापमान बढ़ने का सिलसिला अब जल्द टूटेगा। क्योंकि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अब कमजोर पड़ने लगा है। अगले 24 घंटे में मौसम के बदलने की संभावना है। जिस कारण उत्तर से ठंडी हवा चलेगी और मौसम में ठंडक घुलेगी। मौसम वैज्ञानिक सीके उपाध्याय की माने तो बादल छँटने का दौर अब शुरू हो चुका है। रविवार रात तक आसमान पूरी तरह साफ हो जाएगा। इसके बाद हवा चलने और ठंड बढ़ने की पूरी संभावना है। सुबह-सुबह धुंध देखने को मिल रही है। आने वाले दिनों में कोहरा भी दिखेगा। शहर के साथ पूरे अंचल का मौसम इसी तरह रहने वाला है।

ठंडी हवा के साथ आएगा कोहरा

मौसम विभाग की माने तो आने वाले 2 से 3 दिन में उत्तर से शीत लहर चलने के साथ-साथ् कोहरा भी अपनी आमद दर्ज कराएगा। यह कोहरा करीब पूरी दिसंबर रहेगा। जिससे ठंड भी बढ़ेगी।

बीमार होने से बचें

जिस तरह का मौसम चल रहा है। कभी धूप तो कभी बादल, वह बीमार करने वाला है। यही कारण है कि जिला अस्पताल, और जेएएच की ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों की संख्या अचानक बढ़ गई है। आम दिनों में जहां 100 से 125 मरीज आते थे। अब यह संख्या 150 से 200 तक पहुंच गई है।

ऐसे रही पारे की चाल

समय तापमान डिग्री में

रात 3.30 बजे 14.8

सुबह 5.30 बजे 16.2

सुबह 8.30 16.0

