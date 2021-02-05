पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट ने कलेक्टर मुरैना से मांगा जवाब:CJM के औचक निरीक्षण में चंबल नदी के चारों घाटों पर बेखौफ होता मिला रेत उत्खनन

ग्वालियर20 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो- ग्वालियर हाईकोर्ट
  • CJM की रिपोर्ट पर मुरैना कलेक्टर से दो सप्ताह में मांगा जवाब
  • दतिया में जवान पर रेत माफिया द्वारा गोली चलाने के मांगे दस्तावेज

हाईकोर्ट की युगल पीठ में मुरैना के सीजेएम द्वारा चंबल नदी के चारों घाटों के औचक निरीक्षण में बेखौफ रेत उत्खनन की रिपोर्ट पेश की थी। इस रिपोर्ट पर युगल पीठ ने शुक्रवार को कलेक्टर मुरैना से दो सप्ताह में जवाब मांगा है। अब दो सप्ताह के अंदर कलेक्टर मुरैना को जवाब पेश करना है कि उन्होंने अवैध उत्खनन को रोकने के लिए क्या-क्या कदम उठाए हैं। इसके साथ ही दतिया में जवान पर रेत माफिया द्वारा गोली चलाने के मामले में भी दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करने के लिए कहा है।

अधिवक्ता अवधेश सिंह भदौरिया द्वारा हाईकोर्ट में एक जनहित याचिका 6 अक्टूबर 2018 को लगाई गई थी। इसमें बताया गया था कि ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग में खनन माफियाओं के आगे शासन और प्रशासन नतमस्तक है इसलिए हर वर्ष किसी न किसी विभाग के अधिकारी माफियाओं के हाथों मौत के घाट उतार दिए जाते हैं। याचिका में बताया गया था कि अभी तक कुल 13 वन विभाग तथा पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारी, कर्मचारी माफियाओं के हाथों मारे गए हैं, पर खनन माफियाओं पर अंकुश न होने के चलते यह सिलसिला रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। अभी तक मारे गए अधिकारियों की मौत की जांच सीबीआई से कराई जाए। हाई कोर्ट द्वारा याचिका में 29 फरवरी 2020 को 17 सुझाव मध्यप्रदेश शासन को दिए थे। आदेश में कहा था कि 17 बिंदुओं पर अमल करके खनन माफियाओं पर अंकुश लगाया जाए। शासन द्वारा हाईकोर्ट के एक भी सुझाव पर अमल नहीं किया गया। इसलिए याचिका को वापस सुनवाई में लिया गया है। मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान याचिकाकर्ता अधिवक्ता अवधेश भदौरिया ने न्यायालय में तर्क दिया है कि खनन माफिया के आगे शासन प्रशासन पूरी तरह से असफल है और इसी का नतीजा है कि 4 फरवरी को दतिया में खनन माफिया ने एक सिपाही को गोली मार दी। अधिवक्ता भदौरिया द्वारा यह भी तर्क दिया गया इस मामले में न्यायालय द्वारा सीजेएम मुरैना से भी रिपोर्ट तलब की गई। सीजेएम मुरैना द्वारा अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि ग्वालियर चंबल संभाग में खनन माफियाओं पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए शासन प्रशासन पूरी तरह से असफल है और दिनदहाड़े खनन माफिया खनन के कार्य में लगा हुआ है। इसके बावजूद कलेक्टर मुरैना द्वारा कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की जा रही है।

कलेक्टर को देना है जवाब

न्यायालय द्वारा उक्त मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए कलेक्टर मुरैना को आदेशित किया गया है कि सीजेएम की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद और न्यायालय द्वारा आदेश दिए जाने के बाद खनन माफियाओं की गतिविधियां रोकने के लिए आपके द्वारा क्या किया गया। इसके संबंध में कलेक्टर मुरैना अपना एफिडेविट 2 सप्ताह में न्यायालय में पेश करें, साथ ही याचिकाकर्ता से कहा गया कि दतिया में खनन माफिया द्वारा सिपाही को गोली मारने के संबंध में दस्तावेज भी न्यायालय में पेश करें।

