असुरक्षित शहर:80 चौराहों पर 576 कैमरों से निगरानी का दावा थानों के पास चार बड़ी चोरियां, आरोपी बेसुराग

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
झांसी रोड थाना- पूर्व सांसद के घर से हुई चोरी, चोरों का सुराग नहीं
  • एक महीने में 110 चोरियां, फुटेज मिलने के बाद भी नहीं पकड़े गए चोर

16 अक्टूबर से 16 नवंबर तक, पूरा एक महीना। इस अवधि में चोरी की चार बड़ी घटना हुईं, जिसमें करीब 55 लाख रुपए का माल चोरी हो गया। चोरों ने पुलिस को खुली चुनौती दी, क्योंकि चारों वारदात थानों के नजदीक हुईं। घटना के तत्काल बाद पुलिस ने अपनी सक्रियता दिखाने घंटों कंट्रोल रूम में बैठकर सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले, चोरों के फुटेज भी मिल गए, एक-दो संदेहियों को भी उठाया, लेकिन इसके बाद हर घटना में पुलिस ठंडी पड़ गई।

नतीजा- एक भी वारदात में पुलिस आरोपियों तक नहीं पहुंच पाई। शहर के 80 चौराहों पर निगरानी के लिए पुलिस ने 576 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवा रखे हैं, पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के सीसीटीवी सर्विलांस रूम में लंबी-चौड़ी स्क्रीन भी लगी है। लेकिन इससे निगरानी में पुलिस नाकाम है, इसलिए अब बदमाश इतने बेखौफ हो गए कि थानों के नजदीक भी चोरी करने से नहीं चूक रहे। पुलिस को फुटेज मिल रहे हैं, लेकिन कमजोर मुखबिर तंत्र की वजह से चोर नहीं पकड़े जा रहे।

एक महीने के आंकड़ों की बात करें तो हर दिन औसतन तीन चोरी की वारदात शहर में हो रही हैं। एक महीने में करीब 110 चोरी की वारदात हुई हैं। फिर भी चोरों को पकड़ने की कोई रणनीति नहीं बनी है।

इंदरगंज थाना
15-16 अक्टूबर की रात जयेंद्रगंज स्थित मनीष इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स का शटर उचकाकर चोर 20 लाख रुपए कीमत के मोबाइल और कैमरे चोरी कर ले गए। चोर करीब एक घंटे से रैकी कर रहे थे, रैकी करते हुए कैमरे में दिखे थे। करीब 200 मीटर की दूरी पर ही इंदरगंज थाना है, इसके सामने होटल है, जहां सिक्योरिटी गार्ड बैठा रहता है। लेकिन किसी को भनक नहीं लगी और चोरी हो गई। पुलिस अभी तक इसमें चोरों तक नहीं पहुंच पाई।

फरियादी ने खुद ट्रेस की लोकेशन- जितने भी मोबाइल चोरी हुए, उनके आईएमईआई नंबर शोरूम संचालक के पास थे। इस आधार पर कंपनी में सूचना दी गई। चोरी होने के बाद करीब 20 मोबाइल ऑन हुए, इसकी सूचना शोरूम संचालक नवीन माहेश्वरी ने पुलिस को दी, लेकिन पुलिस फिर भी चोरों तक नहीं पहुंच पाई।

परिकल्प टावर में 9 दफ्तरों में हुई थी चोरी
16-17 नवंबर की रात गिरराजजी मंदिर के पास परिकल्प टावर की पहली और दूसरी मंजिल पर 9 दफ्तरों के ताले चोरों ने तोड़े। यहां से रुपए चोरी कर ले गए। इंदरगंज थाने से महज 100 मीटर दूर यह वारदात हुई। इस घटना में इंदरगंज पुलिस को फुटेज मिले हैं। फिर भी आरोपी पकड़ से बाहर हैं।

झांसी रोड थाना - पूर्व सांसद के घर से हुई चोरी, चोरों का सुराग नहीं
पूर्व सांसद रामसेवक सिंह बाबूजी के माधव नगर स्थित घर में दीवार फांदकर चोर 15 नवंबर की रात घुसे और 25 लाख रुपए नकद व 5 लाख रुपए कीमत के सोने के जेवर चोरी कर ले गए। जहां चोरी हुई, वहां से करीब 300 मीटर दूर झांसी रोड थाने की एफआरवी खड़ी रहती है। चोर पैदल आए थे। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में चोर दिख रहे हैं। यहां भी आरोपी बेसुराग हैं।

पेट्रोल पंप का विंडो एसी निकाल ले गए थे चोर
5-6 नवंबर की रात चेतकपुरी रोड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप का विंडो एसी निकालकर चोर करीब 2 लाख रुपए चोरी कर ले गए थे। इसमें किसी करीबी पर संदेह है, लेकिन कोई ठोस सुराग नहीं मिला।

दावा... एक समय में 8 पुलिसकर्मी करते हैं निगरानी: पुुलिस अफसरों का दावा है कि सीसीटीवी सर्विलांस रूम में 24 घंटे 8 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात रहते हैं। यह पूरे शहर पर निगाह रखते हैं, इसके बाद भी अभी तक आरोपी बेसुराग हैं।

गश्त व चेकिंग पर फोकस
चोरी की जो बड़ी वारदात हुई हैं उनमें कुछ महत्वपूर्ण सुराग मिले हैं। रात में गश्त और चेकिंग पर फोकस करेंगे।
अमित सांघी, एसपी

