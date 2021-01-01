पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:एयरपोर्ट विस्तार और सुविधाओं के लिए जल्द आएगी सर्वे टीम, मंत्रालय को भेजा प्रस्ताव

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
एयरपोर्ट कैंपस और हवाई सेवा का होगा विस्तार
एयरपोर्ट कैंपस और हवाई सेवा का होगा विस्तार
  • एयरपोर्ट विस्तार और वहां हवाई सेवाएं बढ़ाने के लिए प्रस्ताव केंद्र सरकार के पास भेजे गए हैं।

महाराजपुरा एयरपोर्ट का विस्तार और यहां हवाई सेवाएं बढ़ाने के लिए जल्द ही केंद्र सरकार की टीम ग्वालियर आएगी। इस टीम की सर्वे रिपोर्ट में यदि सबकुछ सही पाया जाता है तो एयरपोर्ट को आलू अनुसंधान केंद्र की जमीन तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।

जानकारी के अनुसार सांसद विवेक शेजवलकर और जिला प्रशासन द्वारा केंद्र के नागरिक उड्‌डयन मंत्रालय को प्रस्ताव भेजकर कहा गया है कि ग्वालियर से हवाई यात्रा करने वाले लोगों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है फिर भी जरूरत के मुताबिक यहां से हवाई सेवा उपलब्ध नहीं है।

वहीं, जिला प्रशासन और एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी द्वारा आने वाले कुछ दिनों में ग्वालियर-मुंबई की बोइंग सेवा शुरू की जा सकती है। पहले इसे जनवरी अंत तक शुरू कराने की तैयारी थी लेकिन एयरपोर्ट परिसर में होने वाले कुछ निर्माण कार्यों के लिए एयरफोर्स से अनुमति न मिलने पर ये काम नहीं हो पाए हैं।

ऐसे होगा एयरपोर्ट कैंपस और हवाई सेवा का विस्तार, कार्गो एयरपोर्ट भी बनाए जाने का प्रस्ताव

महाराजपुरा एयरपोर्ट से 180 सीटर बोइंग विमान चलाने के लिए एयरफोर्स स्टेशन, सिविल एविएशन की टीम के साथ जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों की बैठक हो चुकी है। जिसमें तय हुआ कि बोइंग संचालन के लिए हवाई पट्‌टी के लैंडिंग प्वाइंट की दीवार समेत कुछ पोल शिफ्ट किए जाएंगे और एक बड़े हॉल को भी तोड़ा जाएगा। इसके बाद एयरपोर्ट पर बोइंग के लिए पार्किंग व दूसरी जगह की पूर्ति हो पाएगी। एयरफोर्स अधिकारियों से अनुमति मिलने के बाद ये काम कराए जाएंगे। ये बोइंग ग्वालियर से मुंबई के बीच चलाया जाना है और यहां से पर्याप्त यात्री मिलने के बाद इस सेवा से पुणे, हैदराबाद और बैंगलोर को भी जोड़े जाने की प्लानिंग है।

ग्वालियर के महाराजपुरा एयरपोर्ट का स्वरूप बड़ा करने के लिए भी प्लानिंग चल रही है। इसके लिए एयरपोर्ट से सटे केंद्रीय आलू अनुसंधान केंद्र की जमीन लिए जाने पर विचार चल रहा है। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से इसके लिए एक प्रस्ताव केंद्र व राज्य सरकार के पास विगत वर्ष भेजा गया था।

जिसमें कहा गया- आलू अनुसंधान केंद्र को दूसरी जगह जमीन देकर यहां की 50 एकड़ जमीन ली जा सकती है। जिसे एयरपोर्ट से जोड़कर इसका अच्छे से विस्तार हो सकता है। इस जगह पर कार्गो एयरपोर्ट भी बनाए जाने का प्रस्ताव है। हाल ही में सांसद विवेक शेजवलकर ने भी इस प्रस्ताव को केंद्र सरकार के नागरिक उड्‌डयन मंत्रालय भेजा है।

केंद्र सरकार के पास प्रस्ताव भेजा

एयरपोर्ट विस्तार और वहां हवाई सेवाएं बढ़ाने के लिए प्रस्ताव केंद्र सरकार के पास भेजे गए हैं। सर्वे लिए नागरिक उड्‌डयन मंत्रालय व अन्य विभागों की टीम अगले महीने आएगी। टीम यहां प्रस्तावित जमीन तथा दूसरे काम के लिए सर्वे करेगी और रिपोर्ट सरकार को देगी। रिपोर्ट के बाद एयरपोर्ट विस्तार पर काम हो पाएगा।

- किशोर कन्याल, एडीएम

