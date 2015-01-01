पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Suspended Employee Sent Sleeping Message To Officers To Eat Sleeping Pills, Condition Out Of Danger

जेयू:सस्पेंड कर्मचारी ने अफसरों को सुसाइड करने का मैसेज भेजकर नींद की गोलियां खाईं, हालत खतरे से बाहर

ग्वालियर42 मिनट पहले
जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी (फाइल फोटो)
  • बीएससी नर्सिंग के अंतिम वर्ष की गलत अंकसूची जारी करने का मामला

जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी में बीएससी नर्सिंग अंतिम वर्ष की गलत मार्कशीटें जारी करने के मामले में प्राथमिक जांच के बाद सस्पेंड किए गए एक कर्मचारी ने अफसरों को सुसाइड करने का मैसेज भेजकर नींद की गोलियां खालीं। परिजन उसे आनन-फानन में अस्पताल ले गए। कर्मचारी द्वारा नींद की गोलियां खाने की जानकारी मिलते ही रात लगभग 12 बजे कुलपति प्रो. संगीता शुक्ला तथा अन्य अफसर जेएएच पहुंच गए और कर्मचारी के अच्छे इलाज के लिए डॉक्टरों से बात की।

जेयू में बीएससी नर्सिंग अंतिम वर्ष की मार्कशीट जारी करने में गड़बड़ी की गई है। कुछ छात्र जो रिजल्ट में फेल थे, उन्हें पास की मार्कशीट दे दी गई है। यह शिकायत कार्यपरिषद सदस्य अनूप अग्रवाल ने की थी। शिकायत के बाद प्रारंभिक जांच हुई तो इसमें गड़बड़ी पाई गई। इसके बाद सोमवार को गोपनीय विभाग के कर्मचारी विनोद जाटव, सूरज भटेजा और करेक्शन सेल के जरदान सिंह को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया था।

पूरे मामले में गोपनीय विभाग के कर्मचारी विनोद जाटव ने सस्पेंड होने की जानकारी मिलते ही अफसरों के सामने अपना पक्ष रखा था कि वह इस समय पेपर सेट करने का काम संभाल रहा है और रिजल्ट में करेक्शन करने की जिम्मेदारी करेक्शन सेल की होती है, इस मामले में उसे गलत फंसाया गया है। शाम को उसने आत्महत्या करने, उसे गलत फंसाए जाने का मैसेज परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो. मुकुल तेलंग और असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार अमित सिसौदिया को भेजा। इसके कुछ समय बाद नींद की गोलियां खा लीं।

मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच होगी
कर्मचारी विनोद जाटव द्वारा नींद की गोलियां खाने की जानकारी मिली है, वह खतरे से बाहर है। उसके इलाज का ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही पूरे मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच की जा रही है।
-डॉ. केशव सिंह गुर्जर, जनसंपर्क अधिकारी, जेयू

मुझे फंसाया गया है
नर्सिंग की गलत मार्कशीट जारी करने के मामले में फंसाया गया है। इसमें मेरी कोई भूमिका नहीं है, स्पष्टीकरण भी दे दिया है। तनाव में था इसलिए नींद की गोलियां खा लीं, अब ठीक हूं।
-विनोद जाटव, कर्मचारी, गोपनीय विभाग

