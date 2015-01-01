पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल की दिवाली:हल्का लें या भारी, चांदी के गहनों में मिलेगी बताई गई शुद्धता; महामारी के बावजूद दीपावली से सराफा कारोबारियों को काफी उम्मीदें

ग्वालियर42 मिनट पहले
चांदी की मूर्ति पसंद करतीं महिलाएं।
  • धनतेरस के लिए मंगाईं मूर्तियां, सिक्के, बर्तन और गहने

कोरोना महामारी के बीच दीपावली से सराफा कारोबारियों को काफी उम्मीदें हैं। चूंकि धनतेरस पर चांदी की मूर्तियां, सिक्कों, बर्तनों, गहनों की बिक्री अधिक होती है। इसे देखते हुए कारोबारियों ने लाेगों की पसंद और ट्रेंड के हिसाब से ही मूर्तियां, सिक्के, नाेट, डॉलर, बर्तन, गहने मंगाए हैं। खास बात यह है कि क्वालिटी और शुद्धता का इनमें पूरा ध्यान रखा गया है। इसके लिए दुकान का मार्का और शुद्धता का प्रतिशत हर गहने पर लिखा गया है। जानकारों के अनुसार इस बार दीपावली पर चांदी कीमतें 62500 रुपए प्रति किलो पर कारोबार कर रही हैं जबकि बीते साल 43000 रुपए के भाव थे। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए कारोबारियों ने हल्के से हल्के आर्टिकल मंगाए हैं जिससे लोग अपने बजट के अनुरूप शगुन के लिए खरीदारी कर सकें।

10 से लेकर 500 ग्राम का चांदी का सिक्का मंगाया
दीपावली के लिए 10 से 500 ग्राम वजनी चांदी के लक्ष्मी-गणेश, 5 से 500 ग्राम के सिक्के गोल व चौकोर में मंगाए गए हैं। जो लोग भारी सिक्का लेना चाहें उनके लिए आधा किलो में स्वास्तिक, शुभ-लाभ वाले चांदी के सिक्के भी आए हैं। इन पर 99.80 फीसदी शुद्धता की गारंटी दी जा रही है।

वजन में हल्की लेकिन दिखने में भारी
चांदी में सभी देवी-देवताओं की होलो मूर्तियां प्लेन के साथ नक्कासी में भी उपलब्ध हैं। इन मूर्तियों का वजन 10 से 500 ग्राम तक है। सराफा कारोबारियों के अनुसार इन मूर्तियाें में 999 फीसदी यानि कि शत-प्रतिशत शुद्धता की गारंटी दी जा रही है। मूर्तियों की खास बात यह है कि ये वजन में बेहद हल्की हैं लेकिन दिखने में भारी लगती हैं।

डायमंड की तरह लगते हैं प्लेटिनम पॉलिश में आए चांदी के गहने
प्लेटिनम पॉलिश हॉलमार्क पास में आए चांदी के गहनों में लोगों का रुझान बढ़ा है। प्लेटिनम पॉलिश और बनवाई अधिक लगने से इनकी कीमतें चांदी के सामान्य गहनों की तुलना में अधिक हैं। कारोबारियों के अनुसार 22 कैरेट के इन जेवरात पर 93 फीसदी शुद्धता की गारंटी दी जा रही है। इनमें अंगूठी, पैंडल, चेन, पायल, बिछुए आदि गहने शामिल हैं।

चांदी के प्लेन बर्तनों की डिमांड अधिक
चांदी के प्लेन बर्तनों में थाली 70 से 550 ग्राम , कटोरी 10 से 70, ग्लास 15 से 100, चम्मच 4 से 40, जग 250 से 500 ग्राम, डिनर सैट 5 किलो से 15 किलो (छह आदमी के हिसाब) की डिमांड अधिक है। इन बर्तनों में मार्के के साथ 999 शुद्धता की गारंटी है। नक्कासी वाले बर्तनों में 92 से 98 फीसदी शुद्धता दी जा रही है। नक्कासी वाले बर्तन नाथद्वारा कोल्हापुर, बैंगलोर, कलकत्ता से मंगाए गए हैं।

सोने के गहने पसंद कर रही महिलाएं
सोने के गहनों में महिलाएं अब प्लेन की जगह पैटर्न वाले गहने खरीदना अधिक पसंद कर रही हैं। इन गहनों में देश-विदेश की अलग-अलग जगहों पर प्रचलित पैटर्न का समावेश किया गया है। मसलन दुबई पैटर्न में दुबई में गहनों पर होने वाली कटिंग का प्रयोग किया गया है। इसी तरह टर्किश, इटालियन, केरला, कलकत्ता, बॉम्बे, राजकोट पैटर्न के गहनों काे पसंद किया जा रहा है। कारोबारी अखिलेश गोयल ने बताया कि लोगों की रुचि के अनुसार हल्के और भारी दोनों वजन में इन्हें लाया गया है।

कारोबारी सोने-चांदी की शुद्धता का विशेष ख्याल रख रहे
सराफा बाजार में खरीदारी करने लोग आ रहे हैं। लोग सोना-चांदी के गहनों और दूसरे सामानों में शुद्धता चाहते हैं। इसे ध्यान में रखते कारोबारी भी क्वालिटी का विशेष ध्यान रख रहे हैं।
-पुरुषोत्तम जैन, अध्यक्ष सराफा कमेटी लश्कर

धातुओं की कीमत अिधक होने से गहनों का वजन किया कम
इस बार पिछले साल की दीपावली की अपेक्षा दोनों की धातुओं की कीमतें अधिक हैं। इस कारण गहनों का वजन हल्का किया गया है। ताकि लोग बजट के मुताबिक शगुन के लिए गहने, मूर्तियां, सिक्के, चांदी के बर्तन खरीद सकें।
-गौरव गोयल, सराफा कारोबारी

