संदेह करने पर मिली पिटाई:किराएदार पर चोरी का संदेह करना पड़ा भारी, मकान मालिक को पीटा

ग्वालियर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चोरी का संदेह करने पर मारपीट
  • झांसी रोड ओफो की बगिया की घटना

बाजार सामान खरीदने गए दंपति की अलमारी से चोर पांच लाख रुपए के जेवर पार कर ले गए। घटना झांसी रोड थाना क्षेत्र के ओफो की बगिया में दिनदहाड़े हुई है। घटना का पता चलते ही पुलिस को सूचना दी। मकान मालिक ने अपने ही किराएदार पर संदेह जताया। जब किराएदारों को इसका पता लगा तो उन्होंने मकान मालिक से मारपीट कर दी है। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस पहुंची और संदेहियों को थाना पहुंचाया है।

झांसी रोड थाना क्षेत्र के ओफो की बगिया निवासी सत्यनारायण पुत्र रामदीन पचौरी बुधवार दोपहर अपने बच्चों को घर पर छोड़कर बाजार गए थे। बच्चे दरवाजा खुला छोड़कर बाहर खेलने चले गए। कुछ देर बाद वह वापस लौटे तो देखा कि घर में अलमारी खुली पड़ी है। उसमें से 5 लाख रूपए के जेवरात चोरी हो चुके हैं। वारदात का पता चलते ही वे थाने पहुंचे और मामले की शिकायत की। साथ ही किराए से कमरा लेकर रह रहे गोलू उर्फ काजल व छोटू पर चोरी का संदेह जताया। जब गोलू और छोटू को यह पता लगा तो वह नाराज हुए और मकान मालिक के पास पहुंचे और मारपीट कर दी। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दोनों संदेहियों को थाना ले आई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। फिलहाल दोनों संदेहियों को थाना में बैठाकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। अभी दोनों चोरी करने से इनकार कर रहे हैं।

