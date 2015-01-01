पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाड़ा का कबाड़ा:सीसीटीवी कैमरे से दिखा जाम तो काेतवाली थाना और ट्रैफिक पुलिस को बताया, उन्होंने हॉकर्स को हटाने की जगह ट्रैफिक ही डायवर्ट कर दिया

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
शादी का मौसम आते ही महाराज बाड़े पर खरीदारों की भीड़ रविवार को बढ़ गई। बाड़े पर जगह-जगह हॉकर्स बैठे थे, इसके अलावा सवारी वाहनों की वजह से गाड़ियां फंसी तो जाम लगना शुरू हो गया। महाराज बाड़े पर लगे पुलिस के सीसीटीवी कैमरे से जब कंट्रोल रूम की स्क्रीन पर जाम नजर आया तो यहां से कोतवाली थाना और ट्रैफिक पुलिस को बोला गया। ट्रैफिक पुलिस यहां पहुंची, लेकिन हॉकर्स को हटाने की जगह ट्रैफिक ही चिटनीस की गोठ और माधोगंज चौराहे की तरफ डायवर्ट कर दिया। इससे रॉक्सी टॉकीज से लेकर माधोगंज चौराहा और गोरखी स्काउट तक जाम लग गया।

दोपहर करीब 2 बजे से यहां जाम लगना शुरू हुआ। दौलतगंज से लेकर छापा खाना, स्टेट बैंक के पास, चावड़ी बाजार तक जाम लगा था। दोपहर करीब 2.12 बजे पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के सीसीटीवी सर्विलांस रूम में जाम नजर आया तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस और कोतवाली थाने के स्टाफ को सूचना दी गई। कुछ देर बाद पुलिसकर्मी पहुंचे, लेकिन इन लोगों ने सड़क घेरकर बैठे हॉकर्स को नहीं हटाया और न ही सवारी वाहनों को व्यवस्थित कराया। यहां से फिर दोबारा कॉल किया गया तो सूर्य नारायण मंदिर तिराहे से सवारी वाहनों को हुजरात पुल की तरफ डायवर्ट कर दिया। वहीं दो पहिया वाहनों को छापे खाने से चिठनीस की गोठ की ओर डायवर्ट कर दिया गया। इससे महाराज बाड़े के आसपास के रास्तों पर भी जाम लग गया। शाम तक यही हालात रहे।

यहां बिगड़े हालात: चावड़ी बाजार, जनकगंज डिस्पेंसरी के पास, खासगी बाजार रोड पर अवैध पार्किंग और चाट के ठेलों की वजह से जाम लग गया। यहां स्थित शोरूम के बाहर गाड़ियां लगी थी। कई जगह तलघर में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था थी लेकिन गाड़ियां जाने और बाहर आने के दौरान जाम लग रहा था।

विधायक ने खुलवाया जाम: जाम लगने की सूचना जैसे ही विधायक प्रवीण पाठक को मिली तो वह खुद यहां पहुंच गए। विधायक ने सड़क पर खड़े होकर गाड़ियों को एक-एक कर निकलवाया। करीब दो घंटे तक विधायक प्रवीण पाठक बाड़ा और आसपास के बाजारों में रहे।

