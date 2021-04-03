पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:चिटफंड कंपनी संचालक ऑफिस बंद कर भागे एजेंट ने दर्ज कराई 21 लाख की ठगी की रिपोर्ट

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुरार क्षेत्र के लोहागढ़ में जीवन भारती डेवलपमेंट इंडिया लिमिटेड के संचालक हितग्राहियों द्वारा जमा कराई गई 21 लाख रुपए की रकम लेकर भाग गए। रुपए वापसी का समय आने पर जब हितग्राहियों ने दबाव बनाया तब कंपनी में रुपए जमा कराने वाले एजेंट ने कंपनी संचालकों के खिलाफ ठगी की शिकायत थाने में की। जिस पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस में लिखाई रिपोर्ट में संजीव पुत्र नारायण दास जायसवाल बताया कि वर्ष 2010 में उसकी मुलाकात देवेश राठौर निवासी थाटीपुर हुई थी। देवेश ने संजीव को बताया कि उसकी कंपनी में रुपया लगाने पर कम समय में रुपया दोगुना हो जाता है। बाद में देवेश ने संजीव को कंपनी के अधिकारी आशीष निरंजन एवं मधुसूदन प्रजापति से भी मिलवाया. देवेश एवं अन्य अधिकारियों ने निर्धारित समय पर हितग्राहियों द्वारा लगाया गया रुपया वापस होने का भरोसा दिया।

अधिकारियों ने ऐसे हितग्राहियों से भी मिलवाया जिनका समय पूरा होने पर रुपया वापस किया जा रहा था। भरोसा होने पर संजीव ने कंपनी में काम शुरू करते हुए हितग्राहियों से रुपया जमा कराया। संजीव ने हितग्राहियों की एफडी एवं अन्य योजनाओं में जमा रुपए का निर्धारित समय पूरा होने पर विगत वर्ष जब रुपया वापस करने के लिए कहा तब संचालक उसे टालने लगा। बाद में कंपनी के संचालक ऑफिस बंद कर गायब हो गए।

युवक ने फांसी लगाकर की खुदकुशी
इंदरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के नौगजा रोड पर रहने वाले अरुण पुत्र गोपाल कुशवाह ने घर में फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। युवक ने खुदकुशी किस कारण व परिस्थिति में की, यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं हुआ है। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर खुदकुशी के कारणों की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

