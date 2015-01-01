पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवा ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन:इस साल अभी तक की सबसे ठंडी रात, 6 दिन में 8.9 डिग्री लुढ़का पारा

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
महल रोड पर सुबह का दृश्य, ठंड से सड़क पर पसरा सन्नाटा
  • गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 7.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ
  • बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21.9 डिग्री रहा था

उत्तर भारत में चल रही ठंडी हवा ने अचानक मौसम बदल दिया है। बीते 6 दिन में 8.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रात का पारा लुढ़का है। बुधवार रात न्यूनतम तापमान 7.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ है। जो इस सीजन में अभी तक की सबसे ठंडी रात मानी गई है, जबकि बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21.9 डिग्री रहा था। सुबह-सुबह लोग अलाव का सहारा लेकर बैठे नजर आए हैं। लगातार ठंड अपना असर दिखा रही है।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ जम्मू से गुजर चुका है और उसका असर वहां पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी के रूप में देखने को मिल रहा है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी का असर पूरे उत्तर भारत के मैदानी इलाकों में देखने को मिला है। ठंडी हवा से पिछले कुछ दिन में लगातार तापमान गिरता जा रहा है। विशेषकर रात का तापमान तेजी से नीचे जा रहा है। 6 दिन पहले 12 दिसंबर को जहां तापमान 16.3 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ था, वहीं गुरुवार को 8.9 डिग्री गिरकर 7.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक सीके उपाध्याय के अनुसार दिसंबर में इससे नीचे पारा अभी तक नहीं गया है। पर यह तो शुरुआत है। आने वाले चार से पांच दिन में पारा और नीचे जा सकता है। गुरुवार सुबह हल्की धुंध के साथ शुरू हुई और उसके बाद धूप खुली है। उनके अनुसार मौसम साफ रहेगा और उत्तर से आने वाली ठंडी हवा पारा को और नीचे ले जाएगी। दो दिन में कोहरा भी दिखने लगेगा।

रात को 6 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चली हवा

मौसम विभाग की माने तो बीती रात ठंडी हवा की रफ्तार 4 से 6 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा रही है। यही कारण है कि ठिठुरन वाली ठंड का अहसास गुरुवार सुबह लोगों को हुआ है और अलाव का सहारा लेकर लोग बैठे नजर आए हैं।

सुबह सैर पर जाने वाले रहें सावधान

इस तरह के मौसम में कार्डियक अटैक की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। ऐसे में दिल के मरीज या हाई बीपी वाले मरीज सावधान रहें। साथ ही सुबह सैर पर जाने वाले भी सावधान रहें। डॉ. प्रतीक कुमार कहते हैं कि बिस्तर से उठकर सीधे बाहर न निकलें। पहले बॉडी के तापमान को सामान्य होने दें। साथ ही बाहर सैर पर जाते समय कोई भी अंग खुला न छोड़ें।

